Alissa Violet Accused FaZe Banks Of Cheating On Her & It's So Messy

When Alissa Violet and FaZe Banks split up in July, the breakup seemed amicable enough. But buckle up, people, because Alissa accused FaZe of cheating on her in a series of tweets posted on Dec. 2, and it has turned into one hell of a ride. "I was asleep upstairs with our dogs and he wasn’t next to me so I checked our guest house and caught him naked in bed with a random girl," she wrote on Twitter. Believe it or not, things only escalated from there.

Alissa shared a screenshot of an iMessage conversation with someone she has stored as "Scumbag" (I'm going to venture to guess "Scumbag" is her ex). In said screenshot, "Scumbag" sends a text to Alissa saying "I love you?" She responded with a series of questions including but not limited to, “Did you ‘love me’ when you were hooking up with a random wh*re in our home?” and, “Did you ‘love me’ when I was in Orlando for my cousin’s wedding and you hooked up with a girl in our bed?”

She then goes on to expand upon the series of questions on Twitter. There were more cheating accusations, like one in which she accused him of texting a girl to "get weird" while Violet was asleep next to him in bed:

And even one in which she accused him of being a poor caretaker of their dogs, to which he responded that he "couldn't take care of them."

The accusations continued for a while until Banks decided to take to Twitter with his own lengthy take on the situation by sharing a note he penned for Violet:

I could spend the next few minutes listing all the horrible things Alissa has done to me and why we didn’t work and why I did what I did. Obviously there’s [two] sides to every story and neither of us have been perfect. Rather than contribute to all of that I’m going to do the right thing and take responsibility for where I’ve gone wrong in this. Alissa and I had been having issues and I did something really stupid and hurtful. There’s additional context and it’s not as simple as who’s right and who’s wrong. It doesn’t even matter at this point, what matters is that we’re both humans and we’ve both definitely hurt each other.

We’ve been broken up for [six] months now and this incident happened almost a full year ago. It’s haunted both of us for a long time. We all f*ck up, that’s human. What that girl and I shared was special. One in a billion special. Something that I don’t expect to share with another human as long as I’m alive. We had issues and couldn’t fix them. We were miserable together for a while and couldn’t ever let each other go. I think I speak for both of us when I say the love was and always will be a very REAL thing. Which is why I refuse to let our very intimate, private relationship become a spectacle online. It’s heart breaking. Social media really isn’t the place.

I wasn’t expecting this because we were always both very much on the same page about making sure we have a line drawn in the sand about what we share with our audience. But again I see that she’s hurt and I understand where it’s coming from. Liss if you’re reading this love you, it hurts me a lot that you’re hurt, but I promise hurting me won’t make you feel better. I wish every day that it could’ve been different. I will never ever not love you and I’ll always be here. I truly do wish the best for you. I won’t ever say a bad word about her, so sorry for everyone who wanted a sip of tea. You won’t find that here. I’m sorry, I love you all ❤️

Are you stressed out reading all of this? I know I am. Like FaZe said, there are two sides to every story and nobody outside the relationship will ever really know what went down between them. Here's to hoping they're able to move on from the past and find more peaceful relationships in the future.