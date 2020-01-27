For the second year in a row, Alicia Keys is hosting the Grammy Awards, and she had a lot to say when she hit the stage with an epic rendition of Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved." Her rendition of the song may have been different than the original, but the lyrics were on point. Whether you're watching the awards show or not, Alicia Keys' "Someone You Loved" Grammys remix is a must-listen.

Even before she whipped out her cover of Capaldi's hit song, Keys made quite the impact on the awards show. When she first stepped on the stage, she kicked off the night with a meaningful tribute to Kobe Bryant who had died earlier that day, and left much of the crowd in tears.

While music's biggest night was feeling heavy after the sad news, Keys brought a little light to the show when she cracked a few jokes in her next monologue. When serving up a rendition of "Someone You Loved," Keys got crafty — calling out some of the biggest stars in the crowd.

"Rosalía's hot, Beyoncé took us all on safari, We obsessed bout' BTS," she sang in one part of the song. "Jonas Brothers return, Billie and Finneas, Camila likes Shawn, they call her señorita, Ariana went next, Tyler brought us Igor, Lil Nas rode that road 'til he couldn't no more." she sang in another part.

Then, came the epic moment she name-dropped Cardi B, while also shouting out Donald Trump. "Commander in Chief impeached, y'all get out, let's bring Cardi B," she sang in one verse.

You can watch now-viral moment for yourself below.

Fans were loving the über creative lyrics from Keys, and took to Twitter to say so.

"Alicia just dragged trump and endorsed cardi b lol," one fan tweeted.

"Alicia keys has spoken," another fan said.

It's always a risky to get political at an awards show, but then again, Keys never backs down from taking risk. She's slaying her Grammys hosting gig for the 2nd year in a row, and she's definitely not afraid of being vocal.