For the April 2021 issue, Alicia Keys covered Allure, and her beauty looks are all the inspiration you and I will ever need for my summer makeup ideas. Throughout the photo shoot, Keys stayed true to her choice to step away from heavy makeup and kept things pretty simple with just eyeliner, neutral-colored eyeshadow and lip colors, and a healthy glow. And, I'm sure at least part of her natural luminescence was thanks to her very own Keys Soulcare offerings.

The photo shoot includes a ton of shots of Keys looking like an ethereal goddess, with makeup done by Tasha Brown. The incredibly natural-looking complexion makes her face look soft and open, while the subtle glow gives her a coveted beach-y look. You can easily recreate all of her looks with just a bit soft eyeliner, maybe a light brown or rosy eyeshadow on your lids, and soft highlighter on the apples of your cheeks. Keys has always been one to celebrate her skin exactly as it is by making time in her busy life to care for it. And if her complexion and natural radiance is something you're hoping to emulate, some Keys Soulcare items are a good place to start.

“I don’t want to sell people stuff, I really don’t,” Keys told Allure about Keys Soulcare. “I want to have a conversation, and I want to learn, and I want to share whatever it is that’s helped me become more centered.” That's exactly what Keys has been sharing with the world through Keys Soulcare. Offerings like the Harmony Mask ($28, Keys Soulcare), Obsidian Facial Roller ($25, Keys Soulcare), and the Sage Oat Milk Candle ($38, Keys Soulcare) make it easy for you to form your own rituals, a practice Keys believes is beneficial for everyone. Each product comes with its own affirmation as a way to help you build out a ritual — or just a few seconds of the day — if it's something you're not familiar with.

As we head into summer, there are a few must-have Keys Soulcare items you'll want to introduce to your warm-weather skin care routine ASAP. The Be Luminous Exfoliator ($22, Keys Soulcare) is perfect for deep cleans every few days, especially to start sloughing off all of winter's dryness. It uses natural ingredients like mung beans and lactic acid to clear away dead skin cells and reveal your naturally bright complexion underneath. A prime step for looking and feeling your best is to use a nourishing moisturizer, like the Skin Transformation Cream ($30, Keys Soulcare). Keys likes to pair it with her Obsidian Roller for a re-centering ritual. To maintain your "Girl on Fire"-approved glow throughout the day, you just need a few spritzes of the Reviving Aura Mist ($22, Keys Soulcare) to re-hydrate your skin and refresh yourself. Shop these picks below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.