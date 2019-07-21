One week after the president made headlines with his controversial tweets stating that "'progressive' Democrat congresswomen" should "go back" to their countries of origin, President Donald Trump is at it again. On Sunday, July 21, the POTUS further added fuel to the fire by concluding a series of tweets with yet another dig at the group, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not having it. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's response to Trump's tweet about Dem Congresswomen needing to "apologize to America" and not being "capable of loving our country" pushes back against the president's claims with this rebuttal.

Considering it's the third time in a week that President Trump has spoken out against freshmen Democratic women Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), and Rep. Ayana Pressley (D-Massachusetts) online, all eyes were on his Twitter feed when he took to the social media platform to slam them once again with even more divisive rhetoric. In addition to claiming the elected officials should be apologizing to the United States, he also said the congresswomen should be apologizing to Israel for the "horrible (hateful) things they have said."

Trump also said that he "[doesn't] believe" the freshman lawmakers are "capable" of loving this country.

He tweeted:

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!

He also shared several tweets about "Presidential harassment" as well as a call to "Make America great again."

Unsurprisingly, Ocasio-Cortez was not having these statements about her apparent lack of loyalty towards the country where she was elected to represent New York's 14th congressional district, and she responded by opening up a discussion about American values that contrasts Trump's approach with that of her fellow Democratic colleagues.

She tweeted, "We fight to guarantee, healthcare, public college and student loan forgiveness, enviro protections, living wages, basic human rights." Ocasio-Cortez added, "We don’t take a dime of corporate money, either.

In contrast, she addressed the actions of Trump's administration, writing, "You jack up drug prices, appoint Betsy DeVos to scam student loans, [and] hurt immigrant kids."

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on Trump's tweet and comment on Ocasio-Cortez's response, but did not hear back at the time of publication. President Trump has previously fought back against claims of reportedly poor conditions for migrants at the border, saying his administration is "doing a fantastic job under the circumstances." Omar retweeted AOC's response; Tlaib shared tweets highlighting apparent successes from her time serving in Michigan's 13th district; and Pressley has yet to respond to the president's tweet.

The president's latest tweets criticizing the lawmakers come just days after Trump supporters chanted "send her back" during a campaign rally, in regards to Rep. Omar, a Somali-born American citizen who is from Minnesota. They were referencing his controversial tweet on Sunday, July 14, where he wrote, "Why don’t [the four progressive congresswomen] go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how [...] it is done." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the tweet at the time, but did not hear back at the time of publication. All of the four lawmakers he was referring to are American citizens, and just Omar was not born in the United States. Many came to Omar's defense following the news of the chants, and Omar herself responded by quoting the poem "Still I Rise" by May Angelou.

Tim Murtaugh, the Communications Director of the Trump 2020 campaign, previously shared a statement with Elite Daily in regards to the North Carolina rally. The statement read,

The Squad, as they call themselves, are now the leaders of the Democrat Party. Americans don’t like it when elected officials consistently disparage this country. All the Democrats are pushing socialist ideas that are terrible for America. They are all the same.

While the president has yet to respond to Ocasio-Cortez's latest remarks to his July 21, I'd be surprised if this is the last we hear of Trump's views on the four freshman congresswomen, especially considering his track record just over the last week.