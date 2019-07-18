It's been a troubling and disheartening week when it comes to political scandals. After President Donald Trump was roundly criticized for attacks on a group of Democratic congresswomen nicknamed "The Squad," things escalated even further. On Wednesday, July 17, Trump held a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, which erupted into a chant of "send her back," directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar. The rally shocked many across the nation, but these tweets supporting Ilhan Omar after the Trump rally won't let the congresswoman feel defeated.

On Wednesday, July 17, Trump supporters gathered in Greenville, North Carolina, as a part of a rally for Trump's re-election campaign. During the event, Trump called out four freshmen congresswomen, also known as "The Squad": Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Trump called out Omar for an alleged history of "vicious anti-Semitic" comments, and as soon as Trump mentioned the Minnesota representative, the crowd erupted in chilling chants of "send her back." Omar, a U.S. citizen, was born in Somalia and gained her citizenship in 2000, a spokesperson told fact-checking website Snopes. In February, Omar was criticized for comments alleging pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC was paying politicians to support Israel, for which she later apologized. In a tweet, AIPAC said its "efforts are reflective of American values and interests."

Tim Murtaugh, the Communications Director of the Trump 2020 campaign, shared a statement with Elite Daily in regards to the North Carolina rally. The statement read,

The Squad, as they call themselves, are now the leaders of the Democrat Party. Americans don’t like it when elected officials consistently disparage this country. All the Democrats are pushing socialist ideas that are terrible for America. They are all the same.

Omar addressed the rally via Twitter, where she quoted "Still I Rise" by poet Maya Angelou. In another tweet, she affirmed that her "place" was in the House of Representatives and that people would have to "deal with it." So, despite the horrific attacks aimed at her during the campaign rally, clearly Omar isn't backing down.

Omar isn't the only one who's taken to Twitter following the controversial Trump rally. Not only have a handful of social media users stepped up to defend Omar, but multiple political officials also took to Twitter to stand behind the freshman congresswoman.

The "send her back" chants reference July 14 comments from Trump, in which he called out the four freshman congresswomen on Twitter and said they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came" — despite the fact that all four women are U.S. citizens, and three were born within U.S. borders. The White House did not previously reply to Elite Daily's request for comment on the tweets and remarks. This tweet marked the first of a few tweets directed towards the congresswomen.

But that wasn't the end of it. On July 15, Trump took to Twitter yet again to suggest that Democratic congresswomen should "apologize" to the United States and president himself for their "foul language." The same day, the president doubled down on his remarks during a White House event, where he stated that "they want to leave, they can leave." The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for additional comment on Trump's demand for an apology.

Trump's focus on the four freshman congresswoman has lasted nearly a full week, and judging by politicians' reactions, I doubt it'll die down anytime soon. Even though the rally might have been an extremely difficult for Omar to witness, at least the representative can be assured that theres a crowd of people behind her and supporting her through this.