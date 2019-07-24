Is your heart feeling a little chilly today? Well, Alex Rodriguez’s video montage for Jennifer Lopez’s birthday is sure to warm it right up. On July 24, 2019, Lopez turned 50 years old. And, in order to celebrate, her husband-to-be turned to Instagram with a homemade video that I've already casually watched like 900 times.

"Hi, baby girl," he says in the video that looks like something your dad would make your mom after you taught him how to post stuff on Instagram. "Just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we've been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."

"You're simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer," he continued. "We love you, your fans love you, your children love you, and I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one."

In the caption he writes:

It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you. 🎁 🎉 🎈

In response, Lopez commented on the emotional video: "I’m crying....I love our life...I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho..."

I'm crying too, J.Lo! I'M CRYING TOO.

For those of you who didn't get to watch it, it truly has everything you could ever ask for. It's got awkward selfies of A-Rod professing his love for J.Lo into his iPhone. It's got kind of wonky sound quality. It's got adorable selfies of them with their family. It's got a million little snippets of them smooching at different events. It really has everything. And I highly recommend watching it.

The two may same totally in love and in sync now, but Lopez says she attributes a lot of their relationship's success to finding each other later on in life. “I think we’re both in a good place in our lives. And I think maybe if we would have met in our twenties, maybe not so much…. we were both… we’re too crazy. But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other," she said during an appearance on Cubby and Carolina in the Morning in July of 2018. "It’s like, where I need help, he’s really strong and where he needs help I’m really strong. When two people just fit together really well — he and I are like that.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodriguez expressed a similar sentiment during an appearance on The TODAY Show in August of 2018. "To be honest, if this happened when we were in our 20s, it would have never happened. It was just too much craziness," he admitted. "I wasn't mature enough. You know, boys, we got to get our dumbness out of the way."

Luckily, the two were eventually able to find each other. And now we can all celebrate their love by watching that montage like 80 more times.