Just when you thought they couldn't possibly be any more adorable, Alex Rodriguez's Instagram to Jennifer Lopez after the Golden Globes is here to confirm that A-Rod and J. Lo are the cutest couple of all time. ICYMI: Lopez's epic performance in Hustlers earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2020 Golden Globes, which took place on Jan. 5. After Laura Dern wound up winning the award for her (also epic) performance in A Marriage Story, A-Rod took to Instagram to cheer up his wife-to-be.

"Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion," he began in the caption, alongside a a mega glamorous picture of J. Lo posing on the Golden Globes red carpet. "To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."

"For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion," he continued. "To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion."

Then, he concluded the caption with the sweetest line of all: "To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it. ❤️❤️❤️"

And how did Lopez respond to what might possibly be the sweetest Instagram tribute of all time? She wrote in the comments, "You are my everything" alongside a red heart emoji. Daww.

Luckily for all of us, Comments By Celebs managed to capture the entire exchange here:

This wasn't A-Rod's first tribute to his lady from the big night. Just three hours before posting the heart-melting tribute he posted a selfie of the two of them from the red carpet hilariously captioned, "Head of @jlo security, reporting for red carpet duty! @goldenglobes." Lol. Don't you love it when a celeb goes full dorky-but-adorable dad mode on social media?

Lopez and Rodriguez made their engagement announcement via social media on March 9. Neither of them have confirmed when the date of the actual wedding will be, but here's to hoping it's sometime in the near future! Well, actually, here's to hoping it's whenever works for them. TBH, all I really care about is A-Rod continuing to post these adorably mushy posts for his bae.