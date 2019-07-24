Alex & Ani's "The 'Friends' Collection" Will Make You Want To Re-Watch The Whole Series

If you grew up counting Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, and Joey Tribbiani among your inner circle, then you're going to flip out over Alex and Ani's "The Friends Collection." Your favorite jewelry brand is launching a range of charm bracelets as well as a necklace ahead of the iconic television show's 25th anniversary (it first aired on Sep. 22, 1994), and it's chock full of cute charms and name plates that you'll most definitely love. Seeing as Friends is being removed from Netflix come 2020 (it'll be available to stream on a new platform), this collection will allow you to continue to indulge in it on the daily, just in cute, wearable form.

Launching on Aug. 15, the collection will include seven Friends-inspired styles including a bracelet featuring the Central Perk sign in mini dangling form to a necklace featuring the Friends logo. Sound like something you definitely need in on? Then be sure to sign up for early access to the collaboration here. By signing up, you'll also be automatically entered to win the entire collection for free, so make sure to do it immediately! Check out all of the styles that will drop with the collection below and get your picks ready.

Alex and Ani

Featuring a charm of a cup of steaming coffee, this bracelet is clearly a reference to Central Perk, the watering hole and gathering point, of sorts, for the six New York City friends. Red, yellow, and teal jewels give the style some added shimmer, while the mirror is a reference to the golden frame that sits around the peephole in Monica and Rachel's purple apartment.

Alex and Ani

Between the font and the colorful dot between each letter, it's clear that this nameplate is an adorable recreation of the Friends television show logo.

Alex and Ani

There's an iconic episode in which Ross, Rachel, and, Chandler have to move a couch into a New York apartment, which, if you've ever had to do, you know is no easy feat. This bracelet is a clear reference to that episode and features a mini version of the couch along with the quote "Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!" which Ross yells throughout the scene.

Alex and Ani

As explained by Phoebe on the show, lobsters mate for life. Therefore, if you're someone's lobster, it means you're meant to be with them forever. Awww, right?

Alex and Ani

The Central Perk sign looks pretty dang cute as a little charm, does it not? This is a more minimal bracelet within the collection, in case that's more your vibe.

Alex and Ani

Joey's most famous quote gets its own bracelet and becomes even more of a great conversation starter — literally.

Alex and Ani

If charm bracelets aren't much your thing (bangles and I do not mix, no matter how cool they may be!), the Friends collection also includes a name plate necklace featuring the show's iconic logo. It's a great piece to layer with other delicate styles and will let you wear your love for the show loud and proud.