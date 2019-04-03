Think of the coolest place you could possibly ever spend the night in. Maybe you're picturing a campsite in the Grand Canyon, a Bubbletent in Australia that's perfect for stargazing, or a treehouse in a lush rainforest. But what if you could sleep under the iconic Louvre Pyramid with the Mona Lisa keeping watch? For one incredibly lucky winner, that dream will actually become a reality. Airbnb and the Louvre are teaming up to offer a night spent with the Mona Lisa for the getaway of a lifetime.

According to the recent Airbnb and the Louvre press release, Airbnb, through their booking service, Airbnb Experiences, is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one winner to spend the night at the Louvre with a guest. The legendary museum is opening its doors as a luxurious and unique home for just one night, Apr. 30, 2019, for the winning duo. (Is anyone else thinking this is going to be like Night at the Museum, but IRL? I'm beyond jealous.)

From listening to French music on vinyl records, to dining next to a statue of Venus of Milo, to enjoying a concert in Napoleon III's chambers, to toasting an aperitif in front of the Mona Lisa herself, Airbnb and the Louvre are making sure that the winners of this contest have the true VIP experience.

Why are Airbnb and the Louvre hosting this experience?

Airbnb has a franchise called Night At that invites lucky winners to have a "sleepover" of a lifetime. They transform beautiful places into homes for an evening to give guests an experience they'll never forget. Previous Night At sites have included: Dracula's Castle, a LEGO house, and a shark aquarium. But this installation at the Louvre just might be the most epic one yet, in my opinion.

What's included in the grand prize?

The experience is an all-inclusive ultimate night at the museum, including roundtrip airfare for both winners. At nightfall, the lucky pair will make their way to the Louvre, where they'll be greeted by an art historian for a customized tour.

After the tour, the pair will toast in front of the Mona Lisa with a Renaissance-inspired aperitif while perched on a luxurious French lounge sofa for the ultimate #bougie start to the evening. Afterward, a luxe dinner will be served pop-up style next to the statue of Greek goddess, Venus of Milo.

Following dinner, a romantic acoustic concert will commence in the chambers of Napoleon III. Finally, the winners will camp out underneath the Louvre's glass Pyramid structure in a pyramid bedroom of their own. It'll definitely an incredible night to remember.

How do you enter to win this trip?

Entering to win this incredible trip is actually pretty easy. All you have to do is head on over to this link, enter in your information like your name and email address, and fill out your answer to this question: Why would you be Mona Lisa's perfect guest? The deadline to apply is Apr. 12 at 11:59 p.m. Paris time, so you better set your alarms and hop on this opportunity as soon as you can. You best believe I'll be doing the same. Good luck, friends.