For any of you major fans of Hollywood's sexiest, most somber-looking duos, I come bearing a small beacon of hope. Are you ready for it? OK, here we go: After a reported breakup, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd might be getting back together. Eeek! So exciting.

For those of you who missed the memo, news of the on again/off again couple's most recent breakup came out on August 6 when TMZ and E! News both reported that they had split. According to TMZ's source, The Weeknd "has been hyper-focused on his new album and hasn't been putting the time into their relationship." The source who spoke with E! shared a similar sentiment, only adding that Hadid is reportedly focusing on herself for the time-being.

"They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," the source explained to E! on August 6. "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."

That being said, E!'s source also was able to share a small glimmer of hope that I, as a fan, am choosing to cling on to for dear life. "They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects," E!'s source said. OK, so there's hope. Hope, people! HOPE.

Harry How/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And as if that wasn't reassuring enough, Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source who was totally confident that the couple is just going through a little bit of a rough patch and that it's totally no big deal.

"[They] are working through things like normal couples do," the source told Entertainment Tonight on August 6. "The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension. However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work. Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way."

OK, I just have to check in to make sure you didn't skim past that last sentence: "Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way." Did you read that, my friends? They reportedly aren't even broken up, according to Entertainment Tonight's source so, like, that's super, super exciting.

Neither Hadid nor The Weeknd have commented on the reports that they had split so, unfortunately, there's no way of knowing what to believe. That being said, the claims that The Weeknd is super focused on his album do appear to be true. How do I know that, you ask? Well, as much as I'd love to say I've been kicking it in the studio with him for the past few weeks, I actually only know because the singer took to Twitter to post a selfie with the caption, "album mode full effect."

Well, whether or not they're broken up, here's to hoping that both of them are happy and doing whatever it takes to be the best version of themselves.

Oh, and also, how excited are we for The Weeknd's new album? I, for one, am stoked.