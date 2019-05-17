Anything goes under the gaze of a full moon. All throughout history, full moons have been revered as well as feared, and there's a reason for that. Since the moon is connected to your emotional body and subconscious, it reveals your inner world when it's at its fullest state. You can't avoid what it wants to show you, so take this advice to follow for the full moon in Scorpio 2019. It might just help you make sense of all the weird and overwhelming feelings you're experiencing.

Taking place on May 18 at 5:11 p.m. EST, this celestial event will dredge up some deep feelings and raise them to the surface. Any full moon reveals the truth, not to mention the way Scorpio forces you to face the deepest and darkest of truths. This fixed water sign is famous for its power of transformation, and in order for serious transformation to happen, you must start from the bottom. Surface area alterations or shallow ideas won't suffice. Scorpio wants it real or not at all.

If there's something major blocking your path, this full moon will be the extra push that helps you remove it. After all, it's bolstered by a trine formed between the Taurus sun and committed Saturn, as well as the sun and provocative Pluto. This will reveal what is necessary for you to do in order to achieve success. What needs to change? How can you step up to the plate? You'll feel so connected to your soul's purpose, considering how this full moon will also form a grand water trine with spiritual Neptune and the north node (your ultimate destiny). Let yourself be pulled forward. The past is in the past. The future is full of abundance.

Aries

You're coming to grips with where your heart lies. What are you truly passionate about? What are you really in love with? There's no time to waste. Let go of useless baggage in your life and allow yourself to transform. It's not easy saying goodbye, but it's an inevitable part of life. Make way for a hello.

Taurus

Your close relationships will be tested. If there is conflict, engage in healthy communication and set the terms. Both parties deserve respect. If a relationship comes out stronger, it's meant to be. If not, that relationship may no longer be a benefit to you in the future. Believe your heart.

Gemini

Take stock of your mind and body. Are you living with your health in mind? Use this energy to take steps toward achieving a lifestyle that benefits you in all the ways you want. Is your daily routine consistent and organized enough to bring positive longterm results? Rearrange the way you've been planning your day-to-day.

Cancer

Are you allowing enough joy, creativity, and sunshine to enter your soul? It's easy to let the stress of work and responsibility hinder your ability to enjoy life. Make a point to treat yourself to fun activities and indulge in self-expression. Whether you're an artist or a pleasure-seeker, you deserve to feel understood.

Leo

It's time to go home. Remember that home is a state of mind. It's a feeling. You've been working hard and stretching yourself thin, so you deserve to feel rejuvenated and cared for. Spend time with your family and use this energy to create a space where you know you're safe. You need tender, loving care.

Virgo

You're bursting with intelligent ideas. Give yourself the space to brainstorm, study, and allow visions to enter your mind. Don't be afraid to communicate these thoughts and engage in conversations that can help you make sense of them. One of these ideas can turn into something brilliant in the long run.

Libra

It's time to set solid goals to transform your ideas into a reality. Water the seeds in your mind so that they grow into something tangible. What do you need in order to feel more stable and secure? Is it money? Is it feeling the ground beneath your feet? Remember that you have everything you already need.

Scorpio

You're unraveling layers of your personality and getting to know who you are on a deeper and more truthful level. Don't be a prisoner to who you've been. Open your arms to the person you are now. Your identity is constantly shifting and evolving, so don't let anybody or anything tell you who you are. Only you know that.

Sagittarius

Your spiritual senses will be on high alert, so reserve time for solitude to really digest what your intuition is trying to tell you. You may experience a revelation that changes your perspective on everything. You already have all the answers you're looking for. Spend time journaling and meditating so that you can find them.

Capricorn

You're feeling inspired to become a better friend and a more generous member of your community. How can you help make the world a better place? How can you bring people together? Release the warrior inside you and fight for all of us. If you're feeling lonely, helping others will alleviate that feeling.

Aquarius

You may be realizing something about your career or understanding your reputation on a grander level. How are you putting yourself out there? Are you hiding your talents in the shadows? It's time to believe in yourself because everyone else already does. The world wants to see you on stage, shining like a star.

Pisces

You're letting go of limiting thoughts and breaking through barriers in your world. There are so many more possibilities than you might think. The world is vast and waiting for you to discover beauty in unexpected places. Shake off your mental chains and look at the big picture. Don't be so focused on the fine print.