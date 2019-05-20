Advice To Follow During Gemini Season 2019, According To Your Zodiac Sign

The sun enters Gemini on May 21 and you're going to feel like a butterfly fluttering from flower to flower and moving along with the wind. This is the season of allowing yourself to go with the flow and be changed by your experiences. Seek knowledge at every opportunity and don't be afraid to speak up and connect with others. Are you ready to feel your brain buzzing with beauty? Then take this advice to follow during Gemini season 2019, because this is a particularly gorgeous transit, if you ask me.

Throughout the duration of Gemini season, Neptune — planet of spirituality and creative imagination — will hold hands with the north node, which is the point guiding us all, collectively, towards destiny. Make no mistake: Gemini season is will be such a visionary time and you'll likely feel an intuitive understanding of your life path and where you're meant to be going. Make decisions that serve your best interests and it will pay off.

Jupiter — planet of expansion and growth — is also leaving its mark on Gemini season, as it will oppose the new moon in Gemini on June 4. Since new moons are all about laying down the spiritual groundwork for a new beginning, this energy will ask you to balance your desire for "more" with your bare essential needs. As Jupiter joins forces with the full moon in Sagittarius on June 17, you will feel surrounded by abundance and prosperity, reminding you that already have access to all you need.

With Saturn (planet of karma), Pluto (planet of transformation), and Jupiter all in retrograde, the conversations during Gemini season will extend far beyond your social circles. They will also be conversations you have with yourself. Get to know what's going on inside of you and make necessary changes that improve your self-worth.

Aries

Don't be afraid to speak up and voice your opinions and ideas. You're more intelligent than you realize and it's OK if people don't resonate with your words. You're learning to expand your own world, not gain approval from others.

Taurus

If you feel the ground wavering beneath you, it's time to put some work into stabilizing your universe. This could mean making more money, shopping for new toys, or simply taking time to express more gratitude for all the things you already have.

Gemini

It's easy to waste time worrying about "figuring out" who you are. You already are who you are. Just be true to yourself in the present moment and you won't have to worry anymore. People will always think what they want to think. It matters only what you think.

Cancer

Alleviate yourself from the stress of keeping up with society and follow your own spiritual compass. Take some alone time, write in your journey, mediate, and listen to what your inner voice is trying to tell you. Cut out all the white noise.

Leo

Human connection is a nutritional necessity, so use this time to connect with other souls who vibe with you. You may be surprised by who you find and gratified by what others can bring you. Open yourself up to the possibility of friendship.

Virgo

Don't be shy. Come out of that shadow you've been hiding in and let the whole world see how awesome you are. You've been working hard for so long, so don't deny your accomplishments. Put yourself out there so the universe can reward you.

Libra

You're seeing the full picture, so stop concentrating on every little flaw and minuscule detail. Fall in love with the whole of your experiences and don't be so committed to a tight schedule. The answer may be found somewhere totally unexpected.

Scorpio

You're almost at the finish line, just keep hanging on for a little longer. Remember that the sky is often darkest before the dawn, and trust that you're blossoming into something beautiful, even if it doesn't feel like it. You're on your way.

Sagittarius

Remember that partnership isn't about completing each other. It's about two beings coming together and creating something beautiful. Honor your own agency before you give someone your trust and compassion. True partnership begins with the self.

Capricorn

Focus on your day-to-day priorities and remember that big accomplishments don't happen overnight. It's in every little decision you make. Spend time reorganizing your life and rearranging your priorities to suit the best outcomes.

Aquarius

Stop worrying so much and start having fun. Don't be a prisoner in your own mind and don't let anyone take away your joy. Embrace your creativity simply because it makes you feel good. Ambition starts with your happiness.

Pisces

You deserve to spend time with your family, eat a home-cooked meal, and snuggle in your coziest blanket. It's time for some coziness because you've earned it. Work on creating the home you truly deserve because that's where your heart rests.