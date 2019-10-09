Fall is an incredibly exciting time of year. It's all about getting up early for local farmers markets, taking weekend trips with your friends or SO, and checking out cool events like adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery. It'll treat you to sips and sweet treats.

Who said trick-or-treating is just for kids, anyway? I'd like to have a conversation with them. I believe, like afternoon naps and watching animated movies, it's an activity you can do at every age if you get a little creative with it. (Granted, I'm not talking about walking around your apartment building in a Halloween costume and holding out a pillowcase for the biggest candy bars.)

That's where spooky and exclusively "adult" events come in. Parties with witches brew, weddings on Halloween that are romantic and totally gourd-geous, and weekend trips to haunted houses, included. Of course, you shouldn't forget about the Adult Trick-or-Treat event at Chaddsford Winery in Pennsylvania. It's worth the road trip and might be the most epic item on your autumn bucket list.

First things first: According to Chaddsford.com, this fang-tastic event features food trucks, tasty adult beverages, and grounds that are decked out with festive things. When you arrive, you'll be asked to show or purchase your ticket for the event. You'll receive a Halloween keepsake wine glass and get started on a self-guided walking tour of the winery. As you walk on the grassy lawn and gravel paths (A good pair of sneakers is #necessary, I'd say.), you'll stop at different pairing stations where you'll take a few sips of a wine and enjoy some snacks.

The five stations are as follows. First is Dante's Inferno, where you'll pair Éclat Aleppo Chile Truffle and Hot Tamales candies with the winery's Sunset Blush rosé and Tröegs’ Troegenator Double Bock beer. Next is the Pumpkin Patch, which will serve you a "Scarecrow Slushie" that'll be topped with a Halloween marshmallow Peep on the rim of your wine glass, as well as Chaddsford Winery's Spiced Apple wine and a caramel Sugar Daddy stirrer. From there, you'll go to What Lurks Below, where you'll savor crab mac and cheese, and pair it with Chaddsford's ’17 Presage and a Leviathan wine cocktail.

You'll then head to Mummies Tomb and snack on garlic, black bean, and red pepper hummus with some pita chips and a glass of the winery's 2017 White Standard and Red Standard on the side. The tour concludes with Zombie Yard, the final station that serves "dirt" cupcakes topped with gummy worms and the 2017 Harbinger and Chaddsford Red.

At this point in the day, you may want to stick around to make more memories, see the vendors, and grab a final bite at the food trucks. The listing for the Adult Trick-or-Treat event on the Chaddsford Winery website notes there will be a photo booth on site, so you and your BFFs can commemorate your day with a few pics. You can check out the full schedule, as well as the complete list of rules for adult trick-or-treating before you go so you're extra prepared.

For example, you'll want to know that the pairing menus for the stations on the self-guided tour can change, and that the event is held in the main winery location, not Peddler's Village. Also, you'll need to show up about 10 to 15 minutes before your session starts, and bring a valid photo ID with you.

They stress that this event is happening rain or shine. Tickets are also non-refundable, so if it does rain on the day you're planning to go, be sure to pack an umbrella. You also don't have to participate in the event if you don't want to — the winery will be offering regular tours and visits, even while adult trick-or-treating is going on.

If you're totally interested, though, then text your best friends and start making plans to take a road trip to this winery this fall. Grab your tickets right away so you can claim your spot. Tickets are $25 per person if you buy them in advance online, or $30 if you purchase them at the winery on the day of. They include the food and drink at the stations, and if you show up in a costume then you can purchase a bottle of wine at 20% off while you're there.

According to the winery's website, the event is running every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27, 2019. You can get tickets for sessions starting at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. Who knew adulthood was so full of sips, sweets, and treats? Sign me up for more of this, please.