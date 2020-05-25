When you hear Adidas, what comes to mind? Streetwear? Workout clothes? Loungewear? Well, it doesn’t matter what you turn to the brand for, because all of those styles are on sale. For Memorial Day 2020, Adidas is offering up to 50% off select styles now. There’s also free shipping for orders over $49, and you can see all the deals on the brand’s website.

With the hot weather on the way, you’re probably ready to shed some layers. Whether you’re in need of lighter clothes for hot days or just want to shake up your usual uniform, this sale is a great chance for a revamp. With such a wide selection, you can get ‘fits for every part of your day, to the point where your closet might just become an Adidas shrine. Trust, the sale includes tons of hot-ticket items. Even the brand’s majorly popular Stan Smiths are being discounted.

But, with over 2,000 products on sale, it’s hard to find sift through the best deals. So, unless you want to spend your entire day off picking through all the items, I’ve compiled a list of some must-have deals. It’s impossible to know when the activewear brand will have a sale of these proportions again, so have at it with the best of Adidas’ Memorial Day 2020 sale below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A tank top is a great style to take from the gym to the rest of your day. You can easily run your errands, see a friend, and work on your tan in these tops. The racerback cuts also keep you feeling cool and airy.

Slides are the perfect shoe for everything. If you want slippers to wear around the house, sandals for summer, or just no-fuss errand shoes, these Farm Rio Adilette Comfort Slides ($28, Adidas) are for you. The black with yellow and green stripes is great if you’re looking for a pair of shoes you can match with anything, whereas the pink with maroon and red stripes brings a sweet, vibrant kick to any look.

What is being cozy without a hoodie? Well, you don’t have to even imagine it with these two track hoodies. The zip-up makes it easy to cool down or warm up as you need, and the simple styles will pair with all your favorite leggings.

A dependable sports bra is necessary for working out. With these two options, you can be sure that you’ll be comfortable and supported during your gym time. The longer lengths of these two sports bras also make it easy to wear with or without a shirt, depending on your preference.

Stan Smiths have been everywhere for the past decade, and the style’s popularity isn’t dwindling anytime soon. Currently, a bunch of styles are on sale at Adidas for different prices, but the classic green Stan Smiths ($64, Adidas) are a whopping 20% off. Get the ‘70s style now before it’s too late.

Biker shorts are one of my favorite articles of clothing. They’re the best for keeping cool while you work out in the summer, they can be styled in a magnitude of different ways, and they’re just cute. This solid blue will brighten any outfit and can be worn throughout every season.

Designed to move easily with whatever your body’s doing, these tights are made to keep you dry and comfortable during the hardest of exercise sessions. The high-rise waist will keep them from rolling down, and they have a key pocket. With these, all you have to focus on is your gym time.

A pair of joggers that straddle the line between fashionable and comfy are the dream. If you can dress your sweats up like Kim K, while also not fearing getting popcorn grease on them, you know you’ve found the sweet spot. These fleece-lined joggers will soon become an essential piece of your wardrobe.

Crop tops are an effortless, loose option for working out, while the colorful, funky patterns are stylish for all outfit purposes. No matter where you want to wear either of these shirts, you’re guaranteed to look trendy.

Just because your sneakers are meant for running, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look unbelievably cool, too. The 90s Valasion Shoes ($40, Adidas) are all about form and function together. The chunky, dad-shoe silhouette is fashionable (yep, you read that right) and keeps your feet cushioned on your runs; the mesh adds a cool texture and keeps your feet chill.