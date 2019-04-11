Adele has never been afraid to share what’s on her mind. She’s always been one to say what she’s thinking through music, social media, and whatever other medium is at her disposal. So, what’s on Adele’s mind at the moment? Beyoncé. I mean, to be fair to Bey, she’s on everyone’s minds all the time. But Adele has a special place in her heart for the music legend and she let everyone know it on Instagram recently. Adele loves Bey so much that she’s even fangirling super hard over Bey’s new Netflix documentary. Adele’s Instagram about Beyoncé’s Homecoming documentary is proof that she can stan just as hard as anyone else.

In an April 11 Instagram post, Adele shared screenshots of a text message exchange she had with a friend. During their conversation, they gushed endlessly about Bey and her new Netflix documentary Homecoming. While the documentary isn’t available yet, Netflix did unleash the trailer for it. And, apparently, that was enough to send Adele and her unnamed friend into total fangirl mode. Adele and her friend even joked about watching Bey’s performances as a mood booster as well as bringing up their obsession with her in therapy. Needless to say, Adele and her friend are super fans and aren’t afraid to show it.

Here’s what Adele shared on Instagram:

As I mentioned before, Netflix released the trailer for the Homecoming documentary recently. The film will go behind the scenes of Bey’s now iconic Coachella performance from 2018. It’ll be available to stream on April 17. You can check out the trailer down below:

Netflix on YouTube

Judging by the outpouring of love from fans in that trailer, Adele certainly isn’t alone in her admiration for Beyoncé. She’s been a longtime fan of the music star and shows her love every chance she gets. Her latest Instagram is just the most recent display of admiration.

She actually did exactly the same thing back in 2017 when she won the Grammy for Album of the Year, an award many thought would go to Bey. In her acceptance speech, Adele paid tribute to Bey’s Lemonade album and how influential Bey is as an artist.

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me—the Lemonade album, Beyoncé—was so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing," Adele said.

During her speech, she spoke directly to Bey who was sitting in the front row. Bey, of course, was super gracious and appreciative of Adele’s heartfelt words.

Adele continued, "We all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. All us artists adore you. You are our light. The way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have. And I always will. Grammys, I appreciate it."

So, Adele giving Bey her due is nothing new and she’s continuing to do it with this latest Instagram post. I love these two!