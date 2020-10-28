Goodbye heartbreak anthems and hello love ballads, because after a year of low-key dating rumors, Adele and Skepta’s relationship is reportedly “heating up."

In a People report published on Oct. 28, a reported source told the publication that the "Hello" singer and the UK rapper "run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun." And they do have quite a bit in common: They are both award-winning musicians that hail from Tottenham, London, and both are raising young children. So, there's plenty for the two to connect on.

This new report is not surprising. The reported duo first sparked dating rumors in October 2019. While they've been friends for years, a source reportedly told The Sun that things between them took a romantic turn after Adele's divorce from Simon Konecki. “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection. They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day," the source told the publication.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The artists still remain (frustratingly) tight-lipped about any potential romance, but that hasn't stopped Skepta from talking about his close connection to Adele in the past. Speaking to The Evening Standard in a 2016 interview, Skepta described their friendship. “She texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going," he said. Skepta also looked to Adele's example of how she keeps her private life private by not courting fame. “She’s one of the people I know that, from her [example] alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame. She’s the biggest artist in the world and you do not see her in the papers [every day],” he shared.

While this certainly explains why after a year there's no official confirmation or denial of their relationship, it also leaves plenty of room to hope that these rumors the two famously private stars are dating are legit. Because I, for one, would love to see these two make beautiful music together — of both the literal and metaphorical variety.