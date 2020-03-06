TikTok is the app that keeps on giving. Among the countless Gen Zers who have found fame on the app is Addison Rae Easterling, known as Addison Rae on TikTok. Mostly known for her dancing edits, the 19-year-old teen has over 21 million followers on the app. After many requests, Addison Rae posted her makeup and a hair routine on YouTube in August 2019. In the video, she speeds up her voice and actions as a mellow beat plays in the background, but that’s the only similarity to her TikToks.

Addison Rae looked like the queen of summer with her sun-tanned skin. She begins the video by taking fans through her normal makeup routine, which involves a lot of jumping around her face. "I am very out of order with my makeup, guys. I literally just do what comes to mind first on my face,” she tells fans as she switches from brows to lips to highlighter. Like all good YouTube beauty gurus, the TikTok star moisturizes before going into her foundation. She applies BECCA’s Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation ($44, Sephora) before blending Benefit’s Hoola Bronzer, ($30, Sephora) into the hollows of her cheeks and Glossier’s Cloud Paint ($18, Glossier) across the tops of her cheeks and nose like a true e-girl.

Addison Rae then brushes up her brows with Glossier’s Boy Brow ($16, Glossier). “Careful with this, because sometimes, I will, like, actually draw caterpillars on myself because I brush them up so much,” she says. “I just can’t help it though. I literally love eyebrow gel.” Following her out-of-order method, she moves to lips. Using Milani’s Color Statement Lipliner in Spice ($5, Milani Cosmetics), she overlines her lips with passion before putting on Charlotte Tilbury’s Stoned Rose Lipstick ($34, Charlotte Tilbury). No TikTok star would be famous without a generous supply of highlighter, so naturally, she swipes on BECCA’s Shimmering Perfection Highlighter in Champagne Pop ($38, Sephora).

Interestingly, Addison Rae does her eyes last. She very lightly applies a red-orange eyeshadow from the Naked Heat Eyeshadow palette by Urban Decay ($54, Sephora) to her lids and lower lash line. Then, she curls her eyelashes and uses “life-changing” Thrive Causemtics’ Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara ($24, Thrive Causmetics) on her top and bottom lashes. For her final makeup step, she pulls her hair back to set her makeup with an Urban Decay setting spray, like the All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray ($33, Sephora).

As part of her full morning routine, Addison Rae’s next step is to curl her hair while it’s in a high ponytail using the Hot Tools Professional wand, which appears similar to the Nano Ceramic Tapered Curling Iron ($60, Hot Tools). When she takes her scrunchie out, she quickly re-curls any strands that are flat or need a touch-up, and boom. A TikTok star is born.

Makeup is a major part of many TikTok teens’ aesthetics, so it makes sense that Addison Rae’s first YouTube video taking fans through her daily beauty routine. So far, the video has amassed over 3,500,000 views, and she has already posted more to her channel. Although she hasn’t become a beauty blogger yet, her tutorial is quickly becoming just as popular as her dance edits.