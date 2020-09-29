Whether you've just downloaded TikTok or have been on the app since the beginning, you've definitely encountered Addison Rae Easterling's bubbly dance edits. The 19 year-old has over 62 million followers and, with the launch of her new podcast and beauty brand, is showing she's much more than a dancer. Now, beyond copying her dances, you can get even more of the TikTok star's look. Addison Rae shared her glowy makeup routine with Vogue, and alongside lots of Item Beauty products, her tutorial mostly involves clean, natural brands and a simple look.

Like pretty much all skincare routines, Addison starts by washing her face, using Sonya Dakar's Silver Clarifying Face Wash ($59, Sonya Dakar) before Drunk Elephant's Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil ($40, Drunk Elephant). Then, she uses a jade crystal roller, similar to Ulta Beauty's Rose Quartz Facial Roller ($20, Ulta Beauty), which promotes circulation that can make your skin look brighter and feel firmer. "My skin is normally pretty good with acne — it doesn't really break out," said Addison. "But I will notice that when it's that time of the month or if I'm really stressed out that I will break out more."

To lock in the moisture of her facial oil, the TikToker uses Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream ($68, Drunk Elephant). One of her favorite products for both day and night is her Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask ($28, Sephora) for its lush, softening qualities. To give her skin an even more radiant glow, she applies Drunk Elephant's C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream ($64, Drunk Elephant). Her last skincare step, and possibly most important, is a quick application of EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF ($36, Dermstore). "I actually got recommended this product from a friend of mine, Kourtney ... She told me about it and said it was really good for your skin to have sunscreen on it at all times. This feels perfect under makeup and without makeup as well," she said.

She doesn't waste any time between her skincare and makeup and immediately continues her routine with Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Foundation ($44, Charlotte Tilbury). To apply, she first wets her makeup sponge with setting spray, dots her face with foundation, and then blends. Next up is an Item Beauty concealer — which isn't out yet — on her under-eyes, the middle of her forehead, chin, and under her nostrils. "I wanted to launch Item Beauty because I, first of all, love makeup and grew up loving it as well. But I also wanted to make a fun, clean brand that makes products I use daily," she said. "I just really wanted to make products that would make people use them to enhance their features instead of covering them up and make them feel like the best and most confident version of themselves."

Favoring a more neutral look, Addison chooses Beautycounter's Color Pinch Cream Blush ($38, Beautycounter) in Caramel and gently taps it on her cheeks with her finger. And, like a true e-girl, she adds a little to the bridge of her nose. With her Item Beauty Cheek Money Bronzer ($16, Item Beauty) in BC Off Topic, she uses the lighter shade in the hollows of her cheeks. Then, she sprays her Patrick Ta Major Brow Shaping Wax ($22, Sephora) with a bit of MAC Prep +Prime Fix + Setting Spray ($29, MAC Cosmetics) before rubbing an eyebrow brush in the wax and brushing her eyebrows up to get a super fluffy look. Although the dancer already has naturally thick eyebrows, she uses her Item Beauty Brow Chow ($14, Item Beauty) to fill in a couple spots on her brows. For a very soft cat eye, she also lightly smudges her eyebrow pencil on the corners of her eyes before slightly rubbing it with her finger. Still with Brow Chow in hand, she dots a few freckles on her nose and then blends them in with the larger end of her sponge.

A sun-kissed look would not be complete without a major glow, so Addison dabs Charlotte Tilsbury's Goldgasm Beauty Light Wand ($38, Charlotte Tilbury) on top of her cheek bones, at the arch under her eyebrow, and on the sides of her forehead. She goes very easy on the eyes, mixing shades Blush and Lux from the BPerfect x Jah Clientele Palette ($28, BPerfect Cosmetics), curling her lashes with Tweezerman's Great Grip Eyelash Curler ($15, Amazon), and applying Item Beauty's Lash Snack ($14, Item Beauty). For lips, Addison starts by lining them with a very well-loved Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner ($22, Charlotte Tilbury) in Pillowtalk. Her all-time favorite, everyday lipstick is NARS' Banned Red Lipstick ($36, NARS Cosmetics) as her base color, topped off with Item Beauty's Lip Quip ($12, Item Beauty) for those days when she just wants to be extra dewy.

When thinking of Addison, you might still picture her with bright blonde hair from TikToks past, but the star has gone back to her natural light brown and taken her quarantine time to focus on hair care. A major help in repairing the damage from bleaching her hair has been Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme ($28, Sephora). She uses just a pea-sized amount to get through all of her thick, long hair. To straighten and dry her hair simultaneously, she slowly brushes through it with a Dyson Airwrap Styler ($500, Best Buy). And as the final step in it all, she applies a little bit of Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil ($28, Sephora) to her hair to give it a little extra shine.

Although copying Addison Rae's beauty routine to a T won't guarantee you immediate TikTok fame, it'll definitely give you a sun-kissed glow.