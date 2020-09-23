Sliding into DMs may seem like a risky move, but it pays off more than you'd think. (Just ask Dylan Sprouse, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Wells Adams, Ben Higgins, and the countless other celebs whose relationships started with a DM.) Apparently, even Addison Rae has experience sending direct messages on IG. The Sept. 21 episode of the TikToker's podcast, Mama Knows Best, was all about the world of DMs, and IMO, Addison Rae Easterling's tips for sliding into Instagram DMs are honestly useful.

In Easterling's opinion, it's totally possible to start a relationship through direct messaging. "Instagram can be a dating app in a way," she said. Her advice: Rather than sending an out-of-the-blue message, respond to a crush's IG Story in order to get a convo going. "I think that sliding up on Stories is my key point if you're sliding into the DMs and it feels awkward or you don't know what to say," she explained.

Though Easterling encouraged her fans to take the risk, she acknowledged that things don't always go as planned. "There's 100% been many times when I've DM'd like big celebrities," she added, "and even now, I'll realize I DM'd them, like, years ago and then I'll see that now and I'm like oh my gosh… it's so embarrassing." I feel you, girl.

This isn't the first time Easterling has supported sliding into the DMs. During the Aug. 31 episode of her podcast, the TikToker shared some tips for confessing a crush, which included the classic direct message. "Do the DMs — slide in if you can," she said. "Even if you know them, it's really easy to do it over the phone just in case you feel awkward."

She also revealed a few of her former celeb crushes during the Aug. 31 episode, including Justin Bieber, Zac Efron, Ryan Gosling, and all five members of One Direction. Are these some of the "big celebrities" she regrets DMing years ago? Your guess is as good as mine!

Here's what I do know: Shooting your shot by sliding into the DMs is almost always a good idea. Thanks for the wise advice, Addison Rae.