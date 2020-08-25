If you take one look at Addison Rae Easterling's Instagram page, you'll see she's living quite the luxurious lifestyle these days. But just because she's enjoying the finer things in life that come along with being one of the most-followed people on TikTok — like breathtaking vacations with her famous BFF Kourtney Kardashian — doesn't mean she's not the same 'ol Easterling who got her start making TikTok videos in 2019. Addison Rae Easterling's response to claims she's changed are from the heart.

Easterling has become increasingly more popular on social media in recent months. With over 57 million fans on TikTok and 26 million followers on Instagram, it's easy to see why fans might think she's letting fame get to her head, but Easterling has said it loud and clear that she is exactly who she's always been.

After trolls flooded the comments section of Easterling's friend Gracie's throwback photo of them claiming the TikToker has changed, Easterling hit back. "Saying I changed and dropped old friends knowing nothing," she wrote. "I flew my best friend from HS to LA this year."

Easterling's pal even chimed in when someone wrote that she "probably doesn't even speak" to Gracie anymore. "We actually do talk when we get the chance," Gracie wrote. "She's obviously a very busy person."

Easterling wasn't done there, either. She went on to share that she still has close friendships with some of her high school friends despite moving hours away from them to attend college. Within her statement, Easterling brought up the fact that many people from where she grew up didn't want anything to do with her until she moved to Los Angeles.

"Once you graduate high school and move away to college, life changes," Easterling wrote. "When I moved to college, no one from high school reached out to me.. When I moved to LA though, everyone started to.. weird.. anyways love y'all have a good day you & your body are perfect."