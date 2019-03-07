If after spending some time considering your choice thoughtfully, you decide that the time really is right for you to add your SO as your beneficiary, the question becomes what, if anything, do you tell your partner? Winter says you may actually not want to say anything at all. "Unless your partner is your lifemate, keep this information to yourself. Though a profoundly generous gift on your part, it does require your death to activate the release of these monies. This is why you may want to keep this information to yourself," she says. For one thing, this gives you flexibility to change your mind if the relationship does break down, says Winter. "What if the partner you adore today isn't around a year from now? Thankfully, you can change the beneficiary status of your accounts without their ever being the wiser," she explains.

Ultimately, Winter reiterates, the choice of who to choose is entirely up to you — as is the choice whether or not to disclose that information. "If your employer or portfolio manager asks you elect a beneficiary, choose whomever you like. The beauty of not stating this information directly to its recipient is that it allows you latitude to change your mind in the future. Not every partner lasts forever," she says.

The key here is just to make sure you are taking the decision seriously. If you feel you're ready, great, just make sure to make the choice that feels like the correct fit for you. If you change your mind down the road, that's totally OK, too.