Aaron Rodgers' Dating History Is All Over The Place

If you missed Aaron Rodgers' 2020 MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors, then I have some news for you: He's getting married. During his speech, the Green Bay Packers QB told fans he is engaged and thanked his fiancée, and though he didn't name the mystery bride-to-be, fans have a sneaking suspicion that fiancée is Shailene Woodley, whom he's reportedly dating. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Woodley and Rodgers to clarify but did not receive a response.) Aaron Rodgers' dating history is pretty extensive, but this latest rumored romance with Woodley is probably the most surprising, considering the reported relationship wasn't made public until February 2021.

The footballer has had several rumored flings with models, singers, athletes, and actors over the years, but there are a few long-term relationships that stand out. Rodgers previously dated actor Olivia Munn for nearly three years, and after that, he romanced former professional race car driver Danica Patrick for two-and-a-half years. He even sparked engagement rumors back in 2012 while dating his childhood friend Destiny Newton, but those rumors never panned out. Though the QB likes to keeping his dating life on the DL, here's what I know about Rodgers' romantic past.

Julie Henderson, 2009 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In June 2009, Rodgers reportedly had a brief romance with model Julie Henderson. A source for the New York Post reportedly claimed to spot the two dining together in New York City, but little else was heard about the rumored item.

Hillary Scott, 2010 Jason Davis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rodgers was briefly linked to Lady A singer Hillary Scott in April 2010 after TMZ released photos that seemingly showed the two getting cozy in a Las Vegas nightclub. Rodgers and Scott never commented on their rumored relationship, so it remains a mystery whether they ever actually dated.

Jessica Szohr, 2011 & 2014 Rachel Luna/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In February 2011, Rodgers was linked to Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr after the two were reportedly spotted on dinner dates in Philadelphia and sitting courtside at a Milwaukee Bucks game, per E! News. However, little else was heard about the maybe-couple after that, and dating rumors fizzled out. Three years later in February 2014, Rodgers and Szohr sparked dating rumors again when a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the two had rekindled their romance. "They got back together over the holidays. They spent New Years together with a bunch of mutual friends," the insider reportedly claimed. "They broke up [in 2011] because her schedule was crazy for a while and they just couldn't stay together in that situation, but now they have been spending their free time together and things feel good. They fell right back into it." Once again, dating rumors fizzled out just as quickly as they started, but it doesn't seem like there's any bad blood, as Szohr reportedly attended Rodgers' birthday party in December 2017, per the Daily Mail. Neither Rodgers nor Szohr ever commented on their rumored on-and-off-again romance.

Destiny Newton, 2011-2013 After his first rumored fling with Szohr, Rodgers was linked to his childhood friend Destiny Newton, with whom he was reportedly seen in Hawaii in April 2011, according to TMZ Sports. Soon after, Newton's mom, Colene, confirmed the two were dating during an interview with RadarOnline. "They have been best friends for nine years. They met at church camp," she said, later adding, "Aaron is a wonderful guy. They're very happy together and our family loves him." In November 2012, Rodgers and Newton sparked engagement rumors after Newton was seen wearing what looked like an engagement ring, per the Bleacher Report, but neither Rodgers nor Newton ever confirmed those rumors. By the end of 2013, Rodgers and Newton reportedly went their separate ways.

Olivia Munn, 2014-2017 Joe Scarnici/WireImage/Getty Images Following his second rumored fling with Szohr, Rodgers reportedly began dating Munn in May 2014, per Us Weekly. The two went public not long after, and during their three-year relationship, they made plenty of red carpet appearances and posted tons of cute photos on IG. Rodgers even gushed about his GF during an October 2015 interview with ESPN. "She's a huge encourager and a huge supporter," he said. "She's put some of her own career goals on hold for me to encourage me in achieving my own." Sadly, after just about three years together, People reported their breakup in April 2017. "They have amicably ended their relationship of three years," a source reportedly claimed, adding that they hoped to stay "close friends" and "wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward."

Kelly Rohrbach, 2017 Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Not long after news of his breakup with Munn went public, Rodgers was reportedly spotted golfing with model Kelly Rohrback in Los Angeles, per TMZ Sports. However, nothing else was heard about the rumored couple after that reported sighting.

Marie Margolius, 2017 According to Page Six, Rodgers had a brief fling with soccer player Marie Margolius. In August 2017, the two were reportedly spotted on what look like a date in New York City. "They arrived at around 10 p.m. and seemed to be on a date," an insider reportedly claimed to Page Six. "He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito." Nothing else was heard about the maybe-romance after that.

Shailene Woodley Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Though it's still not clear when the two became an item (or if they even are an item), E! News reported in February 2021 that Rodgers is dating Woodley. "They have kept things private and low key," a source reportedly claimed to the publication. People confirmed the news the same day, reporting that multiple sources claim the relationship is "casual." But then, just a few days later, Rodgers seemingly let it slip that he and Woodley are engaged, so there's that.