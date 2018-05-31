A lot of sexually active people can agree that having sex doesn't necessarily translate to having an orgasm every single time. Of course, taking time to explore and understand your body can improve your odds of reaching climax, but I can't help but wonder if certain people are just more likely to orgasm than others. Well, a new study that found a sense of smell is linked to how often you orgasm may prove just that.

The study, published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior this month, finds women with a better sense of smell have a higher likelihood of orgasming. So, it turns out some women really are more likely to orgasm than others.

How did they find this out? Well they gathered a group of 70 adults consisting of 28 dudes and 42 ladies and tested their sense of smell by conducting a “Sniffin’ Sticks” test.

A “Sniffin’ Sticks” test is meant to test the participants' ability to not only notice a smell in the air but also to set a scent apart from other scents and, finally, to identify a scent. They conducted it by using "pen-like devices" that emit specific odors.

In addition to the “Sniffin’ Sticks” test (BTW, how fun is that name?!), the researchers also asked the participants a series of different questions regarding their sex lives, from how long a standard boink session is for them to how frequently they orgasm.

Their results were super interesting. For both men and women, the study found that having a better sense of smell was correlated to the quality of their sexual encounters. For women, these results were even more exciting in that having a good sense of smell meant having more orgasms.

That being said, a well-developed sense of smell doesn't necessarily translate to any sort of difference in sexual desire or sexual performance.

So, why is it that having a good sense of smell will improve sexual experiences and make women more likely to orgasm? Well, the researchers suggest that the correlation between the two could be a result of a developed sense of smell enhancing the sexual experience. How, you ask? Well, apparently smelling the bodily fluids that come out during sex can actually make the entire encounter more enjoyable. BOW CHICKA WOW WOW.

OK, so people who have better senses of smell are more likely to orgasm and, in general, to enjoy their sexual encounters. But that's not the only positive side effect! The researchers explained that the olfactory bulb (AKA the brain cells associated with smell) also helps create memories that allegedly help produce bonds that promote mating.

So... yeah, it turns out people with better senses of smell are more likely to orgasm and get a long term BAE. LUCKY THEM.

As someone with a particularly terrible sense of smell, I just have to say I'm extremely jealous and extremely bitter. First I find out I can never be a sommelier (a wine expert, in case any of you were wondering) and now this?! C'mon, why God, why?!!?

Of course, not having a great sense of smell doesn't necessarily mean you're never going to orgasm. There are plenty of ways for you to improve your sex life, with or without a great sense of smell. The best way? Talk to your partner about what it is that you really want in the bedroom. Communication is key!!

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!