Stranger Things fans have been on an emotional roller coaster ever since the trailer for the third season of the Netflix show dropped a few weeks ago, giving us hope that the series would return soon. Unfortunately, that hope was crushed by the news that we wouldn't get to visit the town of Hawkins, Indiana again until 2019 — but alas, the season's debut will be worth the wait. It really felt like one of those dramatic turns we're used to by now from the series, but don't fret, because a Stranger Things maze is coming to Universal Studios that will have you visiting the Upside Down in just about no time.

For any brave soul, you'll be able to take a trip into the world of Stranger Things at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights this year. If you're unfamiliar with the annual spooky event that takes place at the Universal theme parks, you get a chance to enter the worlds of some of your favorite horror movies and TV shows with some movie-quality mazes. In the past, Universal has worked with FX to bring to life the different seasons of American Horror Story for some iconic haunted houses.

This year, Stranger Things will make your Halloween season extra spooky.

According to a press release from Universal Parks & Resorts, to make sure the look and feel of the maze is spot-on with the series, Universal has teamed up with Netflix to work with the show's creators and executive producer, Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Shawn Levy. The maze will be set in the world of season one of the show, so for anyone who hasn't caught up with season two just yet, you'll be free of any spoilers. (But seriously though, what are you waiting for? Get caught up already!)

This first look image will have hearts racing for what's to come at the maze.

The first look image for the maze, designed by Kyle Lambert (aka, the official illustrator of the series), provides a glimpse into the world visitors will be able to experience first-hand at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore. Thinking of the iconic scenes from season one I want to see in the maze, the first that comes to mind is the Byers home all lit up with the flashing Christmas lights display. You'll also get to explore the Hawkins National Laboratory, the U.S. Department of Energy, and of course, the Upside Down woods with all of those floating light spores.

Be on the lookout, because around every corner, there might be a Demogorgon waiting for you. Just be more like Eleven and less like Barb, and you'll make it out alive. Poor Barb.

Brave souls can also get spooked by The First Purge.

Inspired by the horror film, The First Purge, which takes place in a community where crime is actually legal for 12 hours, Universal Studios Hollywood will feature this new maze as well, according to Entertainment Weekly. In The First Purge-inspired maze, you'll find yourself in scenes from the movie as you and your friends try to navigate your way out. This one will for sure have you running for your life.

The creepy Trick 'r Treat maze will also have you screaming.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Universal Studios announced that the third big maze will be based off of the classic horror film directed by Michael Dougherty, Trick 'r Treat. You better follow the rules of Halloween, or else the creepy burlap sack treat-or-treater will make you pay. Just from the music alone, I have major chills running down my spine. Check this maze out at either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort.

Even though it's scary AF, I know exactly what I'm doing this Halloween, and it's booking a one-way ticket to visit the Upside Down, experience The Purge, and go trick-or-treating. If you and your friends want to brave some serious spooks, you'll need to head to Universal Orlando, Universal Hollywood, or Universal Singapore this fall. Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 14 at the two parks in the U.S., and Sept. 27 for the Singapore park. I'll see you on the other side.