Some relationships end with a walk down the aisle and a lifetime of happiness. Others end up in flames with the two partners despising each other. But then, there are the few romantic relationships that evolve into platonic friendships. But how? How in the world does a very romantic relationship turns into a friendship? Well, in a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, ladies shared how their relationships eventually turned into friendships and, for the most part, their reasoning always seems to be the same: the sexual attraction disappeared.

He never flirted back. Flirting would rarely be reciprocated. Any convos would be shorter and less meaningful. We'd take longer to respond to each other's texts. Overall, even though we were still just as close, the spark wasn't there anymore. —/u/yung_xx

She was repulsed by his kiss. When he tried to kiss me and I was grossed out. I couldn't remember what I ever saw in him in the first place. He's not a gross or unattractive guy, I just was not attracted to him sexually or romantically. —/u/Xkiwigirl

They went months without sex. After we had gone several months without sex... I brought it up because it occurred to me that maybe he was feeling really badly and resentful about it. He kind of shrugged and just said that he liked hanging out with me. We talked about it and realizing that neither of us were that sexually attracted to the other, ended up breaking up.We stayed close friends for a very long time until he joined the Navy and married his super jealous high school sweetheart on a visit home. We'll talk maybe once or twice a year now but she has a big problem with me being in his life, so whatever. —/u/upandonmyway

She looked forward to having an excuse to avoid sex. When I was looking forward to my period in order to avoid having sex. The spark was just never there for me unfortunately. We were together for almost 4 years. I just wasn’t physically attracted to him. —/u/deathbedlottery

She enjoyed their conversations, but not the sex. I loved having conversations with him, but no longer wanted him sexually. —/u/Lolpizzagiggles

She didn't want him to touch her at all. I didn’t want him touching me at all. No sex whatsoever. Constantly thinking about other men. We would fight ALL the time over absolutely everything.It was the hardest break up though. Typically I leave because the boyfriend had cheated or was an asshole. My ex didn’t do anything wrong. I just fell out of love with him.Glad I did though bc I have the most WONDERFUL life with the most sexual man I’ve ever met! —/u/boringbeth

She didn't want sex with him, even when she was horny. It just felt like we were buddies and not a couple. I wasn't attracted to him anymore and kept looking for excuses not to have sex, even though I was horny. We ended things and decided not to talk for a few months. Now he's my best friend and we have a really awesome, purely platonic relationship. —/u/heavenlyhaley

Her body knew before her mind. I think your body knows the end of a relationship before your mind does, if they go for a kiss and you either don’t want it or you pull back it is time to leave. I’ve left some extremely “good” relationships with very nice people after no longer feeling this kissing attraction. Looking back leaving was always the right choice. —/u/Sweatpant-Diva

Neither of them felt any jealousy. He had lost interest sexually long before I did, but made tons of excuses. Finally he started putting effort into it but we both had tons of reasons why it wasn’t happening. We weren’t sharing a bedroom. Neither of us felt any jealousy. Finally I met somebody and felt that hunger again. I told him I wanted an open relationship and he agreed. Maybe if everything else was okay we could have made it but he was a toxic abusive creep on top of it so bye Felicia. —/u/snackysnackeeesnacki

She dreaded every time he tried to kiss her. When I dreaded every time he kissed me and when he gave me a love letter I almost puked...I still liked texting him and hanging out in public but as soon as he touched me I prayed for death —/u/gamergriII