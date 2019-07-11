Take a deep breath and brace yourselves, friends. A Reddit Relationships story about a boyfriend who thinks women shouldn't vote is about to blow your mind right off. "I’m so confused, I don’t know what to think," u/randomaccount1775 began her post. "I’m not even sure if this is the proper sub but I just feel that I need some advice." Then she dove into her conundrum. It quickly went viral, and if you read it, you'll see why.

"In the time I have known him, my boyfriend has always fell politically independent, or so I thought. Politics was never an issue between us at all," she wrote. "However he just admitted to me that over the past year he’s grown more and more extreme in his views, to the point that he believes women have ruined the country (we are American) and that they should not be allowed to vote. He says he did not feel comfortable telling me about this sooner because he thought he would lose me."

Oh. Snap. She continued, "I’m upset and I can’t tell if I’m wrong to be upset about this because I know that everyone is entitled to have their own views, but now I just feel as though he doesn’t even value my own input/views. He has assured me that he still thinks that I should be allowed to vote but that women in general should not."

She explained that she had been with her boyfriend for five years, and wasn't sure if she was right to be concerned by his political views.

"Am I wrong to be questioning our relationship over his new beliefs?" she wrote. "As his girlfriend am I supposed to be tolerant and respectful of his views even though I may (strongly) disagree? I can’t tell if I’m overreacting to this or not. The whole situation has made me feel terrible and I’m so confused."

The users post wound up going viral, even making its way over to Twitter where it got tons of attention.

Luckily, people on the internet were there to offer her words of support and solidarity. One woman even shared that she had gone through the exact same ordeal as her ex.

Other users just told the original poster exactly what she needed to hear: "HOW exactly did we (women) ruin the country? By voting? For what? This is a huge red flag," wrote /u/pomegranatepants99. "Basically bf is saying that as a woman you’re not capable of making your own decisions? That your decisions are dangerous? Imagine what a marriage with this person would look like. If you had children - especially FEMALE children - what would he teach them??"

"My best advice: break up with him, ASAP," wrote /u/AJTheApple. "I know that's difficult, but that's the same thing as saying black people shouldn't be allowed to vote, gay people shouldn't be allowed to vote, etc. While in all other ways it may 'seem' perfect, he definitely has problems, and relationships like this will ALWAYS end up badly. Do not stay with him, don't rationalize the situation, don't try to change him, it's over. He views your, and all other women's political opinion, as inferior. There is no way your relationship will work out long-term with both of you being happy as long as he has this ideology."

Luckily, /u/randomaccount1775 took the advice she received to heart. "I wanted to say thank you to everyone that has offered me support. It has really helped me get through all of the self-doubt I have been facing," she wrote in an update. "He really had me questioning this entire situation and whether I was overreacting or not. I am going to confront my boyfriend later this evening. I can update again afterwards. Thank you again to everyone that has shared words of support and advice, it truly means a lot. Even if my opinion isn’t valid to him, at least it’s valid to all of you!" She also added, "obviously I believe that women should be allowed to vote."

OK, now time to go home and confirm our boyfriends actually believe women deserve the right to vote.