Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood's potential return to reality television is already getting backlash. Shortly after Underwood came out on Good Morning America on April 14, multiple outlets reported he was making a Netflix series documenting his life as an openly gay man. But within days of this announcement, a petition to cancel Colton Underwood's reported Netflix show cropped up and gained some strong support.

According to Variety and TMZ, Underwood is currently filming an unscripted Netflix series about his coming out journey. These reports also claim Olympian and actor Gus Kenworthy will serve as a sort of "gay guide" for Underwood during the project, with other prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community appearing throughout the show. (Netflix declined Elite Daily's request for comment on these reports.) TMZ added Underwood has already been filming the series for weeks, so his GMA appearance would likely be a part of his new show.

Immediately after these reports came out, many fans voiced concerns about centering Underwood's story given his problematic (recent) past: After Underwood and his former Bachelor season winner, Cassie Randolph, broke up last year, Randolph was granted a temporary restraining order against him in September 2020 for alleged harassment and stalking. Randolph claimed Underwood attached a tracking device to her car, appeared uninvited at her L.A. apartment, and lurked outside her parents' Huntington Beach home. Randolph later dropped her restraining order November 2020. "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," Underwood said in a Nov. 3 statement to TMZ. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."

In his April GMA interview, Underwood apologized to Randolph for how their relationship ended, although the harassment and stalking accusations weren't directly mentioned. “It’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were and going through that relationship with her was, because I obviously had an internal fight going on,” he said. "I’m sorry, from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn’t have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

However, this apology didn't cut it for many. After the interview aired, an anonymous Change.org user created a petition titled "Cancel Colton Underwood's Netflix Documentary." As of April 20, the online petition amassed more than 25,000 signatures.

"Cassie is a victim of Colton's abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way," the petition's description reads. "Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behavior."

Netflix declined Elite Daily's request for comment about the petition. Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Underwood about it but did not hear back in time for publication.