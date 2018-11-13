A New 'Toy Story 4' Teaser Stars Wise-Cracking Toys Ducky & Bunny, Voiced By Key & Peele

The toys are back and sillier than ever in yet another new Toy Story 4 teaser. The highly anticipated new sequel released its first teaser trailer on Monday, and on the very next day, Disney-Pixar gifted fans with a second new teaser to get you pumped for the upcoming return to Toy Story. And this latest clip introduces a couple of new, fluffy faces to the franchise. The new Toy Story 4 teaser introduces comedy duo Key and Peele as the voices of a wise-cracking pair of stuffed animals named Ducky and Bunny.

The brand-new teaser finds Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele) joking around with one another in a carnival game booth. When Bunny mentions that Toy Story 4 just dropped a trailer, the two plush toys try to do their best Buzz Lightyear and Woody impressions, even though they can't seem to get the catchphrases right. Finally, Woody and Buzz walk by to show them how it is done, but Ducky and Bunny burst out into laughter over Buzz's famous line "To infinity and beyond," ridiculing it for being scientifically impossible. It already seems clear that Ducky and Bunny will be one of the funniest new parts of the movie.

Check out the new Toy Story 4 teaser below:

Disney-Pixar also provided some information on how Ducky and Bunny will figure into the new story in the teaser video's description. That carnival game setting was not just a fun idea for the teaser — in Toy Story 4, Ducky and Bunny will be introduced as prizes at a carnival. However, Woody and the rest of the toys get in the way of their being won, which leads them to join Woody and company on their journey:

Woody’s journey in Toy Story 4 includes a visit to a carnival where he meets Ducky and Bunny, two carnival prizes who are eager to be won. But when their plans are rudely interrupted by Woody and his friends, they find themselves on an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall.

The Ducky and Bunny teaser comes only a day after Disney-Pixar unveiled the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 4. The first teaser introduced the first new character in the upcoming movie: a paranoid spork named Forky, who ended the clip by shrieking "I'm not a toy!" and running off. That teaser also came with the information that Forky will be a reluctant new toy that the toys' new owner Bonnie introduces to her room, but Forky's existential crisis winds up leading Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang on a road trip adventure through the real world.

Aside from Forky, Ducky and Bunny are the only other new additions to the Toy Story world that we know about so far. It sounds like the gang will meet Ducky and Bunny at a stop on their big road tripping adventure.

Toy Story 4 is slated to be released on June 21, 2019.