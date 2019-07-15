Diddy is officially on the lookout for undiscovered musical talent, because his mid-2000s MTV series Making the Band is making its comeback. On July 15, Diddy took to Instagram to announce that he will be reviving his competition reality series with MTV in 2020, and this iteration of Making the Band will have an all-new twist. A Making the Band revival is coming next year, and for the first time ever, the show will be open to anyone in the world who wants to audition.

Making the Band was a staple on MTV throughout the early 2000s and a leader in the heyday of singing competition shows. The show originally aired on ABC, chronicling the (now disgraced) boy band architect Lou Pearlman as he formed the pop group O-Town. In 2002, Diddy took over the series after its move to MTV, forming the hip hop group Da Band, which disbanded at the end of the series. It was in the third iteration of Making the Band that Diddy formed the show's most successful outfits: the girl group Danity Kane. A fourth iteration followed two new acts — Day26 and Donnie Klang — along with chronicling Danity Kane recording their sophomore album. The series came to an end in 2009.

Now, a decade since Diddy last helmed his reality show, the rapper and producer announced via Instagram that Making the Band is returning for its fifth iteration in 2020. Check out the full announcement video below:

The upcoming revival series of Making the Band will once again center on Diddy auditioning talent to put together a new hit musical group, but this time Diddy is looking globally rather than just across the United States. In his Instagram video, Diddy reveals that anyone from across the world can audition for the new series through social media by tagging their clips with #MTBcasting.

Every past iteration of Making the Band has consisted of three seasons, with the first primarily focused on Diddy selecting the members he wants for the new group and the remaining two following the newly formed group as they get their start in the music industry. Although Diddy did not reveal if the revival will have a new format or not, it is likely that the show will continue with its trademark combination of singing competition and reality docu-series that made it such a success in the 2000s.

Making the Band is one of the several classic reality shows that MTV has revived in the past few years. The network has also recently revived Jersey Shore as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and The Hills as The Hills: New Beginnings, along with revisiting Real World and True Life in new series. There has not yet been any indication of if Making the Band will make any changes from its original format for the upcoming revival.

MTV has not yet revealed when fans can expect the new Making the Band revival to premiere, but Diddy confirmed that the series will debut sometime in 2020.