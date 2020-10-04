It's time to relive the Laguna Beach days with your favorite reality TV stars. Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti announced that a Laguna Beach cast reunion is coming soon, and it's all for a good cause. If you're ready for the ultimate high school reunion, check out the details of the event.

The Laguna Beach cast reunion was announced on Saturday, Oct. 3. The virtual event, which is being hosted in partnership with the #GoodToVote campaign and HeadCount, will reunite the original cast of the 2004 reality show for the first time in order to raise awareness about voter registration for the upcoming presidential election. Fans can look forward to a major throwback event featuring the cast of Season 1, including Lauren Conrad, Stephen Coletti, Lo Bosworth, Trey Phillips, Talan Torriero, Deiter Schmitz, Morgan Olsen, Loren Polster, Christina Sinclar, and Kristin Cavallari.

In Instagram posts on Saturday, Oct. 3, Conrad and Colletti shared details about the reunion. They wrote, "If we can get 500 of you to register to vote—or simply check your registration—we will host the first-ever Laguna Beach cast Reunion! It takes minutes to register, and even less to check! Even if you think you’re already registered, please check to make sure!" Along with the message, the two shared a video featuring costars Trey Phillips and Deiter Schmitz. In the teaser clip, the friends chatted over a video call and drank out of red solo cups.

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images

If you'd like to see the complete Laguna Beach cast come together for a virtual reunion, simply head to HeadCount's website. On the website, you'll be able to either register to vote or check the status of your registration. Since the virtual event will only happen if 500 people take action, you'll want to keep your eye out for more news about the reunion from the Laguna Beach crew.

Other influencers have joined the Laguna Beach cast to get out the vote. David Dobrik, Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Roberts, Hailee Steinfeld, and more have also partnered with the #GoodToVote campaign to raise awareness about voter registration. David Dobrik even broke records and registered 100,000 new voters in the first 24 hours. Most recently, the campaign brought together the cast of Mean Girls for a similar reunion event.

Since the campaign is getting plenty of buzz on social media, it looks like fans can get ready for the Laguna Beach reunion that's been a decade and a half in the making.