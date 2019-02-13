A KKW Beauty Wedding Collection Is Apparently Underway So Anyone Can Recreate Kim K's Wedding Day Look

May 24 marks Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fifth wedding anniversary, and what other way for Mrs. West to celebrate the past five years of marital bliss that included the birth of three children, a couple seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and about a zillion dollars in income, than with a KKW Beauty Wedding Collection? Well according to Kim, that is part of the plan.

While attending her OG makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic's, Master Class in Los Angeles last weekend, Kim reportedly leaked that a bridal collection is underway. According to Harpers Bazaar, When a fan in the audience of the Master Class asked Kim what her favorite wedding look was she quickly responded that it was the makeup that she wore to her 2014 wedding to Kanye.

Dedivanovic chimed in and shared that he gets a lot of questions about Kim's look from her 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries (remember the one that ended after 72 days of marriage?) The MUA said that that's likely because Kardashian-West hasn't shared many color photographs from her "forever wedding" to Kanye.

And might I add, he's right. I scoured both Kim and Mario's Instagrams back to 2014 to try to locate an up-close headshot of Kim from her wedding day and it was not an easy task. Which is interesting considering Kim has built a reputation (and business) off of sharing her life with the world on social media.

Anyways, KKW went on to add that a recreation collection of her look from the day of her nuptials to Kanye is coming soon. “My five-year anniversary is coming up so I might have a little recreation collection in the works,” she shared.

So while it's been confirmed that a wedding collection is on the way, the rest of the details surrounding the new launch are scarce. Considering Kim and Kanye's fifth wedding anniversary is in late May, I can imagine that we can expect for the collection to drop in May – and like the rest of KKW Beauty, it'll probably launch exclusively on KKWBeauty.com. So, if you're a bride-to-be, or simply love KKW Beauty products, keep your eyes peeled in the coming months for the star to drop hints about the launch on her Instagram.

While there are not a lot of images from the 2014 european wedding extravaganza that are available for the public to see, Dedivanovic did share a beauty product breakdown via his Instagram page following the ceremony almost five years ago. According to the post, some of the products that the MUA used were L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Extraordinaire liquid lipstick in the color Nude Ballet on her lips; Urban Decay Naked Flushed Highlighter, Bronzer & Blush, on her face; Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow pomade on her brows; and Urban Decay Perversion Ink liquid eyeliner, and Urban Decay Perversion Mascara on her eyes. He also shared that he used false lashes from what was formerly known as Kardashian Beauty, (RIP), a beauty brand that Kim created alongside Khloe and Kourtney.

Based on the product breakdown that Dedivanovic shared, I'm willing to bet that we can expect to see things like a lengthening version of KKW Beauty's Glam Bible Mascara, perhaps a liquid version of Glam Bible Eyeliner that comes with a precise felt tip, and finally maybe even a KKW Beauty expansion into liquid lipsticks and brow products. Whatever is included in the KKW Beauty Wedding collection, I'm sure it's going to be as amazing as the rest of the line, it is after all a celebration of her wedding to Mr. West.