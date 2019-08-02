A 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' Remake Is Happening, So Go Buy A Love Fern ASAP

The romantic comedy is making a comeback. The early 2000s were a golden era for the genre, when countless classics were released. One of those classics is getting an update for the modern era. A How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days remake is happening, so a whole new generation of romantics can learn how (not) to fall in love.

The remake of the rom-com will take a slightly different form from its predecessor. While the original 2003 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was a traditional movie, the new version will be in a format that makes more sense almost 20 years later. The new How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will be a series on the new short form streaming service Quibi. Specific details on the number of episodes and how they'll be released are still being held under wraps. But like all shows on Quibi, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will be made to be watched on your phone.

The original movie tells the story of an advice columnist named Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) who attempts to make an ad executive named Ben Berry (Matthew McConaughey) break up with her over the course of 10 days. This is all while, unbeknownst to Andie, Ben tries to make Andie fall in love with her during that same time. It seems like the new Quibi series will have a pretty similar plot. Here's the official logline:

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows a glib young online columnist and an oversexed advertising executive who both need to prove, once and for all, they’re capable of being monogamous. They soon discover, however, keeping a relationship is harder than Andie Anderson made it look!

The new series will be written by comedian Guy Branum, who's previously written on TV shows like The Mindy Project, Billy on the Street, and Awkward. He also was the host of truTV's Talk Show The Game Show. Branum is clearly a fan of romantic comedies himself and is excited about the project, based on his tweets celebrating the news. Branum wrote:

We were all certain you could not make a good romantic comedy anymore because print media is dead and RomCom ladies have to work at magazines, but against the tides of history, Quibi & Paramount have agreed to let me re-write How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Branum also joked that he'll be spending time researching shirtless scenes of McConaughey in order to prepare for writing the series.

Hudson and McConaughey likely won't be joining the cast of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days this time around, so fans took to Twitter to discuss their dream casts. Some people even proposed the idea of a same-sex couple at the center of the story.

Other fans are hoping that the version of Hudson's character in this remake has a more 2019-appropriate job, like being a podcaster.

No matter what happens in the remake of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, hopefully there will be a love fern somewhere in the show to make this new love just as funny and awkward as its 2003 counterpart.