A Guy's Question About Why His Girlfriend Masturbates After Sex Has Twitter Howling
Fellas, I have a little sexual tip for you. Now, I'm no sexual health expert, but I can tell you with some confidence that, if your girlfriend is masturbating after intercourse every time, it's probably not the best sign. Now, there are some other reasons she could be doing this. But, realistically, the most probable reason why she's doing this is because you're not satisfying her in bed. For most people, this would be common knowledge. But not for one dude who straight-up asked a sex columnist at The Guardian: "My girlfriend masturbates after we have sex. Why?"
In full, the anonymous dude's question reads:
OK, let's unpack his question for a second here. He assumed the sex was good for them both. She inexplicably asked him to shower after they have sex every time they finish and he just recently learned it's because she wants to masturbate in secrecy while he showers. He then just makes the assumption that this is happening because she is "insatiable." LOL YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP, PEOPLE.
Needless to say, the moment the article was published on Twitter, the people gave him some very necessary real talk.
Team work makes the dream work but also...
People's issues weren't only with the guy's question, either. They took some real issue with the response from the "expert" columnist over at The Guardian. Rather than instructing him to hmm....I don't know...talk to his girlfriend about what's going on, she literally instructs him to "do nothing." That is a direct quote!
She even goes on to expand upon his whole she's gotta be insatiable theory:
It is not until the very end that she hits him with this one sentence of semi-real talk: "If you wish to participate beyond your established love-making pattern, ask what exactly she would like you to do for her after you have climaxed."
Believe it or not, people on Twitter weren't exactly pleased with that response, either.
How about you ASK HER?
At the end of the day, there's only one way for this problem to be solved. This dude needs to have an honest conversation with his girlfriend. He needs to ask her what's going on and, in turn, she needs to answer him honestly so that he can make any necessary changes.
Here's to hoping they actually manage to do that.
