Alert your whole AIM buddy list, because Netflix is making a 2000s classic available very soon. Among its newly announced list of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in January, Netflix revealed A Cinderella Story will return to the app on New Years Day. And that was the sound of your resolution to get off the couch going out the window.

In case you somehow missed the teen rom-com in 2004, A Cinderella Story updated the Disney fairytale into a perfect amalgamation of all things early-aughts, complete with chat rooms, flip phones, and tons of Botox jokes. To make the movie an even stronger source of 2000s nostalgia, it stars Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray during the heyday of their acting careers. The movie centers on Duff's character Sam, who is trying to achieve her dream of attending Princeton while being tormented by her rude step-family. Sam bonds with Murray's character Austin via online instant messenger conversations about their shared goal of getting into Princeton, although neither knows the other's true identity.

A Cinderella Story has definitely held up as one of the beloved teen rom-coms of the 2000s thanks to memorable quotes ranging from the heartfelt ("waiting for rain in this drought") to silly ("Oh, it's the Botox. I can't show emotion for another hour and a half.").

Netflix announced the addition of A Cinderella Story among a list of multiple new titles being added to the streamer in January. Other notable movies coming to Netflix on Jan. 1, 2020, include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Inception, Hitch, and the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen classic New York Minute.

The streamer also announced its new original content premiering in the first month of 2020. The upcoming month will premiere the final seasons of Netflix shows Anne with an E, BoJack Horseman, and The Ranch, along with new seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Grace and Frankie, and Sex Education.

On top of all the returning shows, Netflix will also be premiering some exciting new series, such as the RuPaul-led comedy AJ and the Queen, the skating drama Spinning Out, and the social media-spoofing competition series The Circle.

Netflix on YouTube

All of these shows and movies will hit Netflix in January 2020, so you have even more reason to be excited when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's.