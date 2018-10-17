A BTS Movie Is Officially Happening, So You Can Watch Your Idols Burn The Stage In Theaters

If you've always wanted to get up close and personal with a certain super hot K-Pop group, now's your chance, guys. Because your seven favorite boy band members — Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jin, and J-Hope — are about to make their debut on the big screen. That's right — an official BTS movie is happening. And it's happening soon. The in-depth documentary — which was filmed during the band's 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour — will hit select theaters nationwide on Nov. 15, so prepare to watch your idols Burn The Stage.

And yes, that's the name of the film.

Burn the Stage: The Movie was directed by Park Jun Foo, and was built off the pre-existing YouTube series of the same name that launched back in March 2017. Not only will fans get to see footage from the BTS world tour — where they performed their second studio album, Wings, at 40 concerts for 19 cities across 12 countries, in front of more than 550,000 fans — but there will also reportedly be lots of behind-the-scenes stuff from the tour that show the K-pop boys during their most candid moments, as well as brand-new, never-before-seen interviews from members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Wanna see the official Burn the Stage: the Movie poster? Well duh, of course you do. So here it is:

It's so good, right? I mean, you can almost hear the excitement of the crowd as the boys take that final bow onstage. So go ahead and blow that baby up, print it out, and hang it on the wall if that's what floats your boat. I so won't be judging. Because BTS — which stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," by the way — is clearly taking over the world, and we should all be the ones bowing down to them.

I mean, the band released its debut album in 2014, and has basically been skyrocketing to fame ever since. They've gone on two world tours and released a bunch of incredibly successful albums: including Love Yourself: Tear (which became the first K-Pop album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart) and Love Yourself: Answer (their second album to top the Billboard 200).

Meanwhile, Time recently named BTS one of the most 25 influential people on the internet thanks to the boys' amazing online fanbase known as the ARMY. The septet was also the first K-pop group to ever win a BBMA when they took home the Top Social Artist Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile, if you wanna score tix to the movie, you should prob get them sooner rather than later, because you just know the ARMY is going to show up in full force for this thing once they go on sale.

So when does that happen? Tickets will be up for grabs on the official movie website beginning on Monday, Oct. 22.

Better get those keyboards ready, fam!