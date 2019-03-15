Weddings can be very emotional. No matter where or how you say "I do," it can still feel like a big deal. Sure, the clichéd notion that a bride is leaving her family for her new spouse is outdated and sexist, but there's no denying the fact that getting married feels special. It's your day, after all, and you deserve to be surrounded by the people who love you most. Unfortunately, that can feel impossible if you've had a loved one pass away. But feel-good stories, like this one where a bride discovered a message from her late mother, might help fill the space left by loved ones.

A bride named Emma Letts, from Kibworth Beauchamp in Leicestershire, England, spoke to BBC about her amazing story, and it's seriously beautiful. Emma got engaged back in 2016. But what should have been the happiest time in her life quickly turned around around as her mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer a month after her engagement, BBC reported. Sadly, Emma's mom died in 2017, and Emma was understandably heartbroken that her mom wouldn't be there to see her walk down the aisle.

But all that changed when Emma got her custom wedding shoes in the mail last weekend, and saw a note engraved in the soles. "Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day," the message read. "Your wedding shoes are my gift to you. Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots of love and big hugs, MUM xxxx."

Told you you'd need those tissues.

As it turns out, Emma's mom had paid for the shoes before she had passed away, and requested that the note to her daughter be engraved into the soles of the shoes. So, in a sense, Emma's mom will be right there with her on her wedding day, every step of the way. In her interview with BBC, Emma explained how much the gesture meant to her. "It's been so hard planning a wedding without having her with me, and I have had lots of tears," she said. "I had absolutely no idea, my fiancé knew about it. It was just an absolute shock."

Again, it's OK if you need to take a break to grab more tissues. Emma was so caught off guard that she didn't know how to react. "I pulled out the one shoe and I saw part of the message and I couldn't think who it would be," she explained to BBC. But then, when she realized it was her mom, she started to cry. "I was just absolutely in bits. I couldn't breathe, I couldn't talk."

Ugh, I have something in my eye!

But what makes this story even more special is the amount of effort her mom put in to make sure this happened. The woman who owns the shoe store, Amanda Weise, told BBC that it was an emotional order for her to fulfill. "Her mum actually emailed me and said she wanted to pay for the shoes," she said. "I said, 'Well she's already paid half.' She said, 'Can I pay for it all and then you refund her the money when she gets the shoes?' I was aware that she was terminally ill at the time. I think Emma was kind of hoping she would see the wedding. From the message that she wrote, I think she did intend for it to be after she was gone."

Getting married is already emotional enough, but when you can't have a parent by your side, it can feel even more difficult. Emma's mom made sure that Emma felt her presence on her big day no matter what, and that's beautiful.