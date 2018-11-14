A Bestiemoon In Las Vegas Is The One Experience You & Your BFF Have Been Missing

There's no doubt that Las Vegas is the ultimate bestiemoon destination. You don't need an excuse to travel with your besties, but Vegas is always a good idea for any trip. Its the perfect place to treat yourselves, spend a night out on the town, feast at world-class restaurants, shop until you drop, and maybe even leave with more money than you came with. An abundance of parties, events, and activities make it easy to have an awesome time. We all need a little girl time every now and then, so here are some tips for planning a bestiemoon in Las Vegas.

How long has it been since you spent quality time with your girlfriends? How often do you spend time bonding with your day ones? Some people often celebrate romantic relationships and overlook the importance of celebrating friendships. Meaningful friendships are hard to come by, so you should do what you can to maintain and celebrate them.

Planning a girls trip is one of the best ways to reunite with friends and make memories that will last a lifetime. It's no secret that Vegas is a hotspot for bachelorette parties, but you don't need wedding festivities to bring your favorite girls together. Get your BFF(s) on the phone and start planning your bestiemoon ASAP!

Treat Yourselves At Spa Mandalay Lumina/Stocksy "I want to go away with my bestie without treating ourselves to a spa day," said no girl, ever. Visit Spa Mandalay to recharge with your favorite squad for world-class treatments. You can purchase a one-day pass for $30 which includes access to a eucalyptus steam room, sauna, exercise room, and heated whirlpools. You'll feel extra fancy in your spa robe and will enjoy complimentary refreshments, too.

Sip Champagne At A Boozy Brunch All You Can Vegas on YouTube Brunch is essential for a successful bestiemoon, if you're 21 or over. Sterling Brunch is a must-visit after a Saturday night out on the town. You can feast on small bites with table service, or enjoy their brunch buffet. As you dine, waiters will pour glasses of champagne and mimosas so that you have the best brunch experience of your life.

Have A "Social" Dinner HOTELIER TV + Radio on YouTube There's no better place to make new friends and celebrate with old friends than Vegas. You'll have plenty of opportunities to meet new people, and Libertine Social is the best restaurant to do so. The lively atmosphere will give you those Vegas vibes that you're looking for, and the food will leave you oh-so-satisfied. You can share most of the plates and pass the divine cocktail pitchers around the table. They even provide a card game for you to enjoy while you wait for your meal! Let's just say, this isn't your average restaurant.