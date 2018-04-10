Nowadays, if you throw out a wish for the revival of one of your favorite shows, the likelihood that your prayers are heard is greater than every before. After its official ending in 2013, 30 Rock didn't leave fans with too much to complain about, but after watching the same characters for so many years, we're all a little guilty of wishing for their return, right? Going along with a huge sign of the times, series star Jane Krakowski says that a 30 Rock reboot may actually happen, and I want to go to there, aka a point in the future where that revival is on my TV.

While supporting former 30 Rock co-star Tina Fey at the opening night of the Broadway production of Mean Girls, Krawkowski spilled to The Hollywood Reporter that the cast has discussed the possibility of reuniting for some new episodes:

[A revival] would be a dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show. There's definitely been talk and conversations... I know it's something the fans would love and we would love. We all say over and over again that working on that show was probably the best experience we're ever going to have in our careers, as far as creativity goes. We're still so proud of the writing and the great characters. It was such a success and all of those things were amazing.

The NBC series, which was created and executive produced by Fey, originally ran from 2006 to 2013, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy series three times. In addition to Fey and Krakowski, the main cast also included Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and Jack McBrayer. Inspired by Fey's time as head writer for Saturday Night Live, the show followed the production team behind a weekly sketch comedy series.

Krakowski now works on Fey's Netflix series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which obviously says a lot about the professional relationship the two have with each other. Although she may be thriving as Jacqueline on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt right now, Krakowski is totally onboard to slip on Jenna Maroney's heels once more:

Right now, [reboots are] the trend. And I would be thrilled if the trend continued over into 30 Rock.

Fey also addressed the possibility of a revival series on the Mean Girls opening night red carpet, acting a little vague in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

We'll see... we would know by May. If there was a great idea for a reboot, we'd find out in May.

By May? Clarification of Fey's confusing comment wasn't included in video of the interview, but if there's any truth to her reveal, then these talks about a 30 Rock revival may be way more serious than Krakowski has alluded to.

At recent industry events, NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt hinted about some of the network's most beloved shows returning, particularly given the recent success of NBC's Will & Grace reboot. While he vetoed the idea of Friends and Seinfeld ever returning, Greenblatt fueled speculation about reboots of The Office and The West Wing, adding that revivals aren't easy to do because original cast members usually ask for a hefty paycheck. Greenblatt also revealed that he has discussed a new version of 30 Rock with Fey:

I’d say to Tina, 'Hey, you think some more 30 Rock makes any sense?' She’d say, 'I don’t know, maybe.'

While her and Fey's onscreen reunion as Jenna and Liz Lemon is still in the works, Krakowski has kept busy filming Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. According to Deadline, the season's first six episodes will hit Netflix on May 30, while the second half will premiere later this year. Krakowski told THR about Season 4's plan for onetime society wife Jacqueline's development:

It's been so much fun to film this season. [My character], Jacqueline [Voorhees], is just living her life this year. She was #fakebusy for 20 years and how she's #realbusy and thrilled and proud of it.

Like with any other reboot talks, 30 Rock isn't confirmed, but I can't help but feel excited. It's safe to say that if anything has Fey's creative spirit attached, I'd be 100% ready to watch.