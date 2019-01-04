9 Women Reveal Their Resolutions For 2019 & You'll Feel So Inspired

The first few weeks of every new year is dedicated to one thing: writing down your resolutions. These are the goals and promises that you put down on a piece of paper or a new note on your phone. But sometimes, coming up with attainable goals isn't quite as easy as it sounds. You really just need some inspiration, though. These real women reveal their resolutions for 2019, and after reading their hopes and dreams for the new year, you'll feel so inspired.

On the one hand, you have a ton of things you want to accomplish. You may want to read at least five books, plan a solo trip to a place you've never been before, or learn another language. On the other hand, you might have some trouble staying focused and working toward the end result a little bit every day.

Let me give you some advice: Stop thinking about that "end result" and enjoy the moments of change and growth that come along the way. Resolutions are much more attainable when you ditch that "all or nothing" attitude and learn to love the life that you live. These nine women reveal their resolutions that'll inspire you and help you get started on your own goals.

1 To Stick To The Promises She Makes To Herself Giphy I don't typically do resolutions. If I do, they're usually more of a first week or first day thought that becomes an afterthought, and then disappears completely by the end of January. This year, amongst a world of change (both good and bad), I really wanted to make myself a promise I knew I would keep. My New Year's resolution for 2019 is to simply be the "do" rather than the "say." There are so many things I've done, but there's also so much that I want to accomplish, see, read, learn, and write, that I want this year to be the year of action rather than the year of empty promises. The list is endless, but if I can manage to mark off a few of the checkboxes that have lingered in my thoughts for years, 2019 has the potential to be truly amazing. — Jess

2 To Go Back To Where She Studied Abroad Giphy This year, I really want to go back to London. I studied abroad there back in college, and consider it to be my second home. It's my New Year's resolution to travel more in general, but making it back to that one city is priority number one on my bucket list. — Anonymous

3 To Live A More Sustainable Lifestyle Giphy My New Year's resolution for 2019 is to incorporate more sustainable and plant-based beauty products and household items into my life. I follow a lot of wellness accounts on social media, and I think it would be a great change for me — and it helps the environment, too! — Anonymous

4 To Work On Herself And Her Ambitions Giphy 2019 is going to be the year of me. I want to focus more on bettering myself, my health, and saving money. Maybe even start my own business! — Kylie

5 To Order Less Delivery, And Have Fun Nights Out Instead Giphy I've gotten into the habit of ordering delivery way too often. I feel guilty about spending the extra money, but what really bothers me is that I moved to New York to have experiences, and I don't want all of those experiences to be sitting around in my apartment waiting for takeout to arrive. This year, I want to cut down on ordering takeout. If I want to eat dinner from a restaurant, I need to actually go to the restaurant and make it into a fun date night, girls' night out, or solo date. — Hannah

6 To Learn Sign Language In Her Spare Time Giphy My goal for 2019 is to use my free time to learn sign language. I know so many people who always say they want to learn a new language in the new year, buy the book, and never get started. But, I think sign language is something that I could really stick to. I hope that if I work on it a little bit every day, and maybe try and use it in some social situations, I could get really good at it. — Sarah

7 To Stop Gossiping About Other Girls Giphy This year, I want to stop talking badly about other girls, whether it's girls I know personally or random girls I see on Instagram or at bars. Usually, all of that stems from jealousy, anyway. Girls being nice to girls, 2019! — Anonymous

8 To Put Her Own Needs First Giphy I have a bunch of goals for 2019, and I love breaking them down into intentions for each month to help make my goals attainable. This month, I'm first and foremost putting my body's needs first. I'm focusing on balancing my hormones so I can feel my absolute best. Next, I'm going to focus more on my priorities and what my soul needs, rather than working endlessly toward perfection. And lastly, a reminder to myself this month and the whole year ahead: I'm intelligent and have so much to offer. Don't shy away or stay small. Get out there and share what you got. — Em