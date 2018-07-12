9 Ways To Stay Entertained At The Beach During Your Next Getaway
You need a beach vacay in your life, especially during the summertime. Beach trips are all about soaking up the sun, lounging in the sand, and swimming in the ocean. What's not to love? Ideally, you'd probably spend every day at the beach if you could. You can enjoy the atmosphere whether you're with the besties or alone. You can have a blast whether you need some relaxation or exercise. Many people associate beaches with laying out in the sun the whole time, but there is so much more to do. There are plenty of ways to stay entertained at the beach so that you'll never get bored.
If you're having a bad day, head to the beach. If you're having a great day, head to the beach. If you don't know what to do with your day, head to the beach! It's a place where you can always find something to do, regardless of your idea of fun. All you really need is good weather and a positive attitude to enjoy your time spent on the sand. When you show up, it's only uphill from there. When it comes to beach trips, if there's a will there's a wave. So, I'd say it's about time to seas the day.
1Stock Up On Books
There's no better place to read a book than on a beach. Seriously, it's what beach dreams are made of. Bring that book you've been wanting to finish, or pick up the latest suspense book that you won't be able to put down. You've finally got some down time to read, and this is best atmosphere to take advantage of it. Find a shady spot or a comfy hammock, and get lost in a book.
2Get Active
Being active on your beach vacation might seem counterproductive, but it's honestly genius. Think about it: Running on a treadmill can get pretty boring, so a beautiful beach can be the perfect backdrop to keep you motivated. Imagine doing your favorite yoga poses as you watch the sun set over the ocean. If you're feeling really adventurous, you can learn how to surf or go snorkeling under the sea. You'll never get bored with these awesome beach activities.
3Plan A Picnic
A beach is the ultimate setting for a fun picnic with friends. Head to the grocery store, bring a cozy blanket, pack your favorite snacks, and soak up every minute of this truly 'Grammable experience. Don't forget your favorite bottle of wine. This is a great way to bond with your loved ones at the beach, and toast to an evening well-spent.
4Get Crafty
Beaches are full of hidden treasures, so why not get crafty? Search for seashells or unique stones in the sand (if you're at a beach that allows visitors to take seashells, sea glass, and stones home). You can string together a necklace or craft your own bracelets from your findings. Create something as a keepsake or gift your creation to a friend.
5Build On A Bonfire
Avoid the crowds and head to the beach after dark to set up a bonfire. You can roast marshmallows over the fire or grill up your favorite foods. There's nothing better than laughing with friends as you hear the sounds of waves crashing in the background. Turn up the music, because you'll be dancing all night long under the stars.
6Do It For The 'Gram
There's no better time or place to get in some epic Instagram shots. Test out your photography skills by having a photoshoot on the beach. If you're feeling really creative, you can even bring some props. Play with different shots as the lighting changes throughout the day. Lay in the sand, or splash some water for interesting effects.
7Make New Friends
Whether you show up with friends or go solo, the beach is the perfect place to meet new people. People are usually at the beach to have a good time, which means they may be more open than usual. Join a beach volleyball game or spark a convo with a group of people in the water. You might just leave the beach with a new friend or two.
8Take It Easy
In a world of so many distractions, it can be difficult to truly unplug and relax. Challenge yourself to truly disconnect and be present in the moment. Listen to the sounds of the waves, feel the sand under your feat, and smell the salt in the air. Enjoy the little things.
9Bring Your Pet
Bring your best friend, aka your dog, with you if you're at a dog-friendly beach. You'll both be so happy as you play in the sand and splash in the water together. I can't think of a better beach buddy!