6 Ways To Stay Glam On The Road, According To A Travel Blogger
Traveling is the ultimate dream, but it isn't always such a breeze. Let's be real here: Everything may look spectacular on Instagram, but even your favorite travel bloggers likely deal with the same relatable struggles behind the scenes. Unfortunately, you can't bring everything with you when you have to stuff your entire life into a carry-on bag. It's important that you choose wisely when it comes to deciding what to pack. As a travel blogger myself, I've learned that it's best to keep it simple when you're constantly on the go. Thankfully, there are some handy ways to stay glam on the road.
Some girls prefer to keep things simple when they hit the road. They prefer to ditch the hair straightener and leave their makeup bags at home. However, there's nothing wrong with wanting to stay glam on the go. After all, you've probably invested a lot of time and money into your trip. You should aim to look and feel your best, whatever that means to you personally. When you're constantly on the go, time is of the essence. You likely won't have the time, energy, space, or convenience to constantly pamper yourself like you would back home.
1Try Dry Shampoo
Dry Shampoo is a total lifesaver. After long days spent relaxing on the beach, you may not always have the time or energy to wash your hair. You also may not always be able to spend additional time washing your hair the way you do at home.
Dry shampoo will allow you to clean your hair without wetting it. It's the best way to refresh your hair when you're constantly on the go and want to keep those beach waves going strong.
2Wax It Off
It can be difficult to make time for the small things like an eyebrow wax when you're constantly on the go. Shaving isn't always ideal when you're dealing with potentially cold showers and small bathrooms. This is why some travel bloggers opt for waxing, especially before long-term trips. It will last much longer and save you more time in the end. If body hair isn't your thing, waxing might be the best option to keep your body feeling so smooth in those beach destinations.
3Blade Your Brows
If you want to keep your eyebrows on point, then you might want to consider microblading before you head off on your journey. Instead of threading or waxing, eyebrow microblading is a longer term solution to enhancing your brows and keeping them looking fresh. According to Browstyling.com, microblading usually lasts anywhere between one to three years.
4Give Eyelash Extensions A Try
I believe that lashes open and brighten up the eyes, even on the days when we're lacking in the sleep department. However, constantly applying and removing mascara can be a bit of a pain. Ain't nobody got time for that!
Eyelash extensions are a great alternative for girls who want to achieve long, gorgeous lashes. Plus, they'll look incredible in all of your road trip selfies.
5Treat Yourself To A Massage
Cramped airplane seats and long bus rides can be incredibly draining. Fortunately, there are a variety of massage and spa options that you can take advantage of across the world. If you find yourself traveling to Kauai, you might want to try the Lomi Lomi massage to rejuvenate the body. A trip like this might be the perfect time to splurge on that spa treatment you've always dreamed of.
6Narrow Your Makeup Bag Down To Your Favorite Products
You probably won't be able to bring your entire makeup collection with you, so it's important to choose your favorite products. You can also check out some beauty vlogs for tips on how to ace your makeup look on the road. Your morning routine will be a total breeze during your travels. Stay fly, friends!