Valentine's Day. It's a lot of pressure. As soon as January rolls around, there are chocolate boxes, roses, and life size teddy bears at every turn. So. Many. Candy. Hearts. It's also the time of year we think about the constants in our life. What's really always there for us? Netflix. So, let's all celebrate accordingly. These Valentine's Day episodes from TV shows are the perfect way to do the holiday without actually doing anything at all.

You can be coupled-up, single, married for years, or whatever to enjoy life's simple streaming pleasures. Your couch might just very well be the closest thing to a significant other these days and that's OK. We get it. That's why we're going to approach this loved-up holiday the best way we know how: by watching hours on end of TV inspired by it. Will you be our Valentine, Netflix? OMG, they said yes! If you're looking for a few episodes that fit the bill, look no further than these nine gems that are currently streaming. Best Valentine's Day ever!

1 Gossip Girl, "Crazy, Cupid, Love" (Season 5, Episode 15) CW Whatever your feelings are on Blair and Dan, shelve them for a brief moment and enjoy the ride. This festive episode is full of all the classic Gossip Girl deliciousness, including Georgina being her Georgina-ish self. Happy V-Day, Upper East Siders!

2 Gilmore Girls, "A Vineyard Valentine" (Season 6, Episode 15) Giphy Not gonna lie. This episode gives us a case of the cringes. When Lorelai and Luke join Rory and Logan in Martha's Vineyard for Valentine's weekend, Luke basically wins Curmudgeonly Boyfriend Of The Year by acting moody and disengaged and Logan ends up looking like a dream. Also, Rory shows off her latent domestic side and cooks, which just makes us feel doubly weird.

3 New Girl, "Valentine's Day" (Season 1, Episode 13) Giphy Watching newly-single Jess attempt to flirt with randos in order to experience a one night stand is a sight to behold.

4 The Office, "Blood Drive" (Season 5, Episode 18) Giphy We all know Michael Scott falls hard and fast, so of course he would throw a "Lonely Hearts" single mixer just to find a woman he briefly spoke to at a blood drive. This ultimately sweet episode is also the one where Phyllis and Bob Vance ditch Jim and Pam in the middle of lunch to go have sex.

5 That '70s Show, "First Date" (Season 1, Episode 16) Aww, watching Donna and Eric back on their first date makes us feel like teenagers again. He even kisses her after she threw up! That's true love.

6 Frasier, "Three Valentines" (Season 6, Episode 14) NBC Frasier is one of those sleepy, comforting sitcoms you can enjoy while doing other things, sort of like listening to classical music. This standout episode shows each cast member going about their respective Valentine's Days. Niles even lights the apartment on fire in a wacky gag while ironing his pants. Classic Niles!

7 Mad Men, "For Those Who Think Young" (Season 2, Episode 1) Don Draper is the last person we would take relationship advice from, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a holiday-themed episode of Mad Men. This hour of TV really starts to delve into the psyches of the characters and has more layers than a heart-shaped trifle, so prepare to pay attention to the subtle details.

8 Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special Netflix on YouTube This is actually a real thing that premiered on Netflix last year. You probably didn't notice, huh? The Lonely Island/Comedy Bang Bang production features a who's who of the comedy world and the premise surrounds a sexy telethon hosted by Michael Bolton. You know you're intrigued...