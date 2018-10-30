9 Quotes About Falling Out Of Love That Sum Up The Sadness & Solitude
Falling out of love can be one of the most isolating experiences. If you're in the thick of a breakup, you can feel like you're totally alone, but it's helpful to try and remember that you're not. The experience of healing from lost love is challenging but a universally shared one. If you're going through a separation, or realizing that you just don't feel the same about your partner as you used to, some quotes about falling out of love might give you clarity. Even though experiencing something like this can be super challenging, there are thankfully so many books, songs, movies, and poems that can give you strength.
The following quotes about falling out of love range from speaking to the hurt of having someone leave, to learning to love yourself first, to the magic of healing yourself slowly. Which are all silver linings to an experience like losing love. Some of these might not quotes resonate with you, and that's totally OK. Healing makes you feel different things at different times, so feeling angry, sad, lost, or any number of other emotions is entirely valid.
If these quotes inspire you, consider writing down how you're feeling. A recent study actually proved that journaling four times a week can reduce the emotional distress that breakups often cause. In any case, I hope you begin to find healing through numerous different avenues in your life. And, in the meantime, may these quotes speak to your soul, and remind you that things won't always feel this way.
Sarah Kay
"Maybe Love stays.
Maybe Love can’t.
Maybe Love shouldn’t.
Love arrives exactly when Love is supposed to and Love leaves exactly when Love must.
When Love arrives, say, 'Welcome. Make yourself comfortable.'
If Love leaves, ask her to leave the door open behind her.
Turn off the music. Listen to the quiet.
Whisper, 'Thank you for stopping by.'"
— Sarah Kay, When Love Arrives
Warsan Shire
"and if he wants to leave
then let him leave
you are terrifying
and strange and beautiful
something not everyone knows how to love."
— Warsan Shire, Teaching My Mother How To Give Birth
Nina Guilbeau
"Everyone keeps telling me that time heals all wounds, but no one can tell me what I’m supposed to do right now. Right now I can’t sleep. It’s right now that I can’t eat. Right now I still hear his voice and sense his presence even though I know he’s not here. Right now all I seem to do is cry. I know all about time and wounds healing, but even if I had all the time in the world, I still don’t know what to do with all this hurt right now."
— Nina Guilbeau, Too Many Sisters
bell hooks
"Knowing how to be solitary is central to the art of loving. When we can be alone, we can be with others without using them as a means of escape."
— bell hooks, All About Love
Sierra DeMulder
"When I feel myself falling out of love with you,
I turn the record of your laughter over, reposition the needle.
I dust the dirty living room of your affection."
— Sierra DeMulder, Love, Forgive Me
Cheryl Strayed
"You cannot convince people to love you. This is an absolute rule. No one will ever give you love because you want him or her to give it. Real love moves freely in both directions. Don’t waste your time on anything else."
— Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar
Nayyirah Waheed
"you
not wanting me
was
the beginning of me
wanting myself
thank you"
— Nayyirah Waheed, Salt
Maggie Rogers
"I never loved you fully in the way I could,
I fought the current running just the way you would,
And now I'm in the creek,
And it's getting harder,
I'm like falling water,"
— Maggie Rogers, Falling Water
Olivia Gatwood
"Left over from the other universe are hours and hours of waiting for him to kiss me and here, they are just hours. Here, they are a bike ride across Long Island in June. Here, they are a novel read in one sitting. Here, they are arguments about god or a full night’s sleep. Here, I hand an hour to the woman crying outside of the bar. I leave one on my best friend’s front porch, send my mother two in the mail. I do not slice his tires. I do not burn the photos. I do not write the letter. I do not beg. I do not ask for forgiveness. I do not hold my breath while he finishes. The man tells me he does not love me, and he does not love me. The man tells me who he is, and I listen. I have so much beautiful time."
— Olivia Gatwood, Alternate Universe In Which I Am Unfazed By The Men That Do Not Love Me
Hopefully, these quotes were like a salve to the cracks in your heart. Each of these writers, singers, poets, and authors have shown that falling out of love is sometimes a path toward learning more about yourself. Who knows what else you'll find along the way.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!