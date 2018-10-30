9 Quotes About Falling Out Of Love That Sum Up The Sadness & Solitude

Falling out of love can be one of the most isolating experiences. If you're in the thick of a breakup, you can feel like you're totally alone, but it's helpful to try and remember that you're not. The experience of healing from lost love is challenging but a universally shared one. If you're going through a separation, or realizing that you just don't feel the same about your partner as you used to, some quotes about falling out of love might give you clarity. Even though experiencing something like this can be super challenging, there are thankfully so many books, songs, movies, and poems that can give you strength.

The following quotes about falling out of love range from speaking to the hurt of having someone leave, to learning to love yourself first, to the magic of healing yourself slowly. Which are all silver linings to an experience like losing love. Some of these might not quotes resonate with you, and that's totally OK. Healing makes you feel different things at different times, so feeling angry, sad, lost, or any number of other emotions is entirely valid.

If these quotes inspire you, consider writing down how you're feeling. A recent study actually proved that journaling four times a week can reduce the emotional distress that breakups often cause. In any case, I hope you begin to find healing through numerous different avenues in your life. And, in the meantime, may these quotes speak to your soul, and remind you that things won't always feel this way.

"Maybe Love stays. Maybe Love can't. Maybe Love shouldn't. Love arrives exactly when Love is supposed to and Love leaves exactly when Love must. When Love arrives, say, 'Welcome. Make yourself comfortable.' If Love leaves, ask her to leave the door open behind her. Turn off the music. Listen to the quiet. Whisper, 'Thank you for stopping by.'" — Sarah Kay, When Love Arrives

"and if he wants to leave then let him leave you are terrifying and strange and beautiful something not everyone knows how to love." — Warsan Shire, Teaching My Mother How To Give Birth

"Everyone keeps telling me that time heals all wounds, but no one can tell me what I'm supposed to do right now. Right now I can't sleep. It's right now that I can't eat. Right now I still hear his voice and sense his presence even though I know he's not here. Right now all I seem to do is cry. I know all about time and wounds healing, but even if I had all the time in the world, I still don't know what to do with all this hurt right now." — Nina Guilbeau, Too Many Sisters

"Knowing how to be solitary is central to the art of loving. When we can be alone, we can be with others without using them as a means of escape." — bell hooks, All About Love

"When I feel myself falling out of love with you, I turn the record of your laughter over, reposition the needle. I dust the dirty living room of your affection." — Sierra DeMulder, Love, Forgive Me

"You cannot convince people to love you. This is an absolute rule. No one will ever give you love because you want him or her to give it. Real love moves freely in both directions. Don't waste your time on anything else." — Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar

"you not wanting me was the beginning of me wanting myself thank you" — Nayyirah Waheed, Salt

"I never loved you fully in the way I could, I fought the current running just the way you would, And now I'm in the creek, And it's getting harder, I'm like falling water," — Maggie Rogers, Falling Water