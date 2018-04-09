Once you catch the travel bug, there's no turning back. Seriously, you're done for. Before you know it, you'll be watching movies and reading books about travel. You'll be dreaming of your next flight as you sit at your desk. You'll sneakily search flight prices on the clock. You'll even buy one of those scratch maps to start counting down the amount of countries you have left until total world domination. If you're looking for one more thing to showcase your love for travel, I got you. I've found the best wanderlust-inspired jewelry to buy for yourself.

There's something so special about travel and the way it can transform us. The places we go and the memories we create tend to stick with us forever. Most of us are plotting our return before we even get home. Our friends and family don't always get it, but other travelers understand. Sometimes a place leaves a special mark on our heart and we're forever dreaming to return. Whether it's Tokyo, London, South Africa, or Paris, we're always ready for the next adventure. Travel-obsessed jewelry lovers will be happy to know that you can buy a variety of pieces to hold you over until your next trip.

1 This Millennial Pink Map Watch Going Places Metro Watch, $195, Kate Spade Seriously, how cute is this Kate Spade watch? The millennial pink strap with gold accents is everything! "Going places" is etched into the center of the watch as an emblem of your never-ending wanderlust.

2 This Gold Flight Necklace Wanderlust Airplane Necklace, $12.95, Simply Avenue This gold airplane necklace is perfect for the girl who loves to "catch flights, instead of feelings." This is a simple piece, but it definitely makes a statement. You can wear this necklace on your travels or at home.

3 The Travel Mantra Bracelet Not All Who Wander Are Lost, $35, MantraBand If you're a traveler, you've definitely seen this quote before. It's a simple saying to support your journey throughout this world. You'll be able to look down at this mantra anytime you need reassurance that you're on the right path. It's dainty, yet meaningful. This jewelry shop has a variety of wanderlust inspired necklaces and bracelets for you to choose from.

4 A Wanderlust-Inspired Ring Metal Adjustable Ring, $15, Etsy This simple ring will be a daily reminder of your wanderlust, as if you need one. The aluminum never tarnishes, so it's perfect for the girl who is always on an adventure. You can find this handmade ring along with other travel-inspired jewelry on Etsy.

5 A Necklace To Guide You Wanderlust Compass Sterling Silver, $42, A Twist Of Whimsy I can't get enough of wanderlust-inspired pieces, and this bracelet is no exception. The compass is a symbol for those who forge their own path in this life. This is one of the many adventure-inspired pieces sold by A Twist Of Whimsy.

6 This Globe Charm Planet Earth Charm, $60, James Avery Do you have any extra room on your charm bracelet? Check out this globe-inspired charm by James Avery. This sterling silver charm is perfect for anyone who loves planet Earth.

7 A World Map Locket World Map Locket, $55.47+, Etsy This turquoise and gold locket is perfect for frequent travelers who want to some color to their life. You can also make it your own by personalizing the image along with the length of the chain. You'll be able to carry the world with you wherever you go.

8 A Necklace With Places To Remember Lat & Lo™ Vertical Bar Necklace, $65, Lat & Lo Do you have a country, city, or even restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? You can get your favorite coordinates engraved into a necklace to carry with you forever. Talk about preserving memories!