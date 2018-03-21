Travelers are curious, wild, and free. They're always in pursuit of the next big adventure and they never fail to share the value of discovering the unknown. However, sometimes life gets the best of us. Sometimes, our greatest passions get pushed to the back burner because of jobs, fear, societal expectations, or life itself. That's why a tattoo may be the the perfect reminder for those who have an incurable case of wanderlust. If you're dying to get a new tat with meaning that embraces your love for travel, there are some of the best travel quotes that might just inspire you.

Not everyone is a fan of getting a tattoo, and that's totally OK. However, those of us who really love a bit of ink are always plotting our next piece. With summer coming up, it's the perfect opportunity to rock our fresh ink in swimsuits and sundresses. It's even better if we can compare our travel tattoos with other travelers who we'll inevitably meet on the road. Whether you're looking for a purposeful tattoo that reflects those amazing times spent traveling, or a tattoo that reminds you of the life lessons you've learned out in the world, you may want to keep reading.

1 For The Wanderer This classic travel quote is a reminder that there's nothing wrong with embarking on a journey. It's also a reminder that there's nothing wrong with being a little lost at times. In fact, life is all about the journey and the learning that comes along with it.

2 For The Adventurer Who Needs A Push What are you waiting for? Haven't you heard about and talked about that place you've been wanting to visit all of your life? This quote is a much-needed reminder that nothing beats going to see a place for yourself!

3 For The One Who Embraces All That Life Has To Offer Don't forget to live a life you love. It can be so easy to get caught up in the routine of life, but this quote will help you make sure you're always living instead of simply existing.

4 For The Dreamer It can be so easy to let our fears hold us back from doing what we dream and going where we want to go in this big world. This quote reminds us to be fearless about those passions in both life and travel.

5 For The Brave Have you been stalling on booking that flight or applying for that dream job? Or speaking to that crush you've had for the past few months? This quote is a reminder that it only takes a step to begin the journey.

6 For The Traveler Who Turns Their Dreams Into Reality At times, our dreams can feel far-fetched and unreachable. That's why we all need a subtly reminder to set a plan and put it in action. Once your dreams become reality, there's no stopping you.

6 For The New Chapter Sometimes we just need a fresh new start. After a difficult time, it can be easy to feel defeated. With the newness that travel inevitably brings, it's a reminder that experiencing the fullness of life can potentially restore us.

7 For The Intrepid Sometimes, we need a little urge to have fun with life and be a bit more on the spontaneous side. We need an extra push to try new things, and this quote will do just that.

8 For The Lover The real joy comes from connecting with other people, in life and travel. When we're rushed and anxious about getting to the destination, we miss out on the best parts of the journey.

9 For The Spontaneous It can be easy to get caught up in spending our money on material things, but we all know they only make us feel good for a little while. Not to mention, we can't take them with us when we pass from this world. This quote will always push us to invest in moments instead of stuff.