The holiday season is here, and if you haven't yet finished shopping for gifts, you may be feeling stressed. After all, finding the perfect presents for your friends and family can be a daunting process. Thankfully, there are plenty of curated gifts you can shop for online without leaving the house. These nine last-minute Christmas gift ideas will have you spreading holiday cheer from afar.

As of Dec. 16, the holiday guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that people limit their holiday travel and opt for virtual celebrations with people outside their immediate household. Though your holiday plans most likely look a little different this year, you can still take part in the gift giving tradition with virtual options like e-gift cards, which can be delivered instantly.

If you'd prefer to get a physical gift, opt for a subscription box such as Martha Stewart's Wine Club. Plus, if it doesn't get there on time for Christmas on Dec. 25, you can assure the giftee they'll be getting surprises all year long. To help you stop stressing, here are some ideas to close out your shopping list with presents your besties and fam will actually want.

1. Goody app

Send a gift instantly with just a text using the Goody app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. If you've never used this genius app before, it's basically the answer for any time you've wondered what to buy someone. You can choose what to send someone from a curated gift list, which includes food, books, and more.

The best part is, you don't need to enter the recipient's address or pay up front. Instead, the recipient will get a text with an ~unwrapping~ experience — which features the gift, card, and message — and they'll be able to accept it and enter their mailing info. You can ship gifts using Goody to all 50 states and Washington D.C., and once they accept, you can foot the bill and know they got exactly what they wanted.

2. Goldbelly

When in doubt, send food. Goldbelly features curated products from restaurants, bakeries, and delis and more. You can send regional food gifts like New York bagels or Kansas City barbecue all across the country — but if you need something last-minute, you can check out the last-minute Christmas section, which as of Dec. 22, features items that'll arrive before Dec. 25.

The site even has curated food gifts like Christmas desserts and Christmas dinner. To make sure it's special, you'll be able to add a gift message when you put in the recipient's information.

3. Disney+ Subscription

For your streaming stans, you can purchase a one-year gift subscription to Disney+ for only $69.99. After the recipient redeems the gift, they'll be credited with 12 months of Disney+. Since the offer is only redeemable on new subscriptions and can't be added to existing subscriptions, you'll want to make sure the person you're gifting it to isn't already a Disney+ member.

4. Netflix Gift Card

If your long-distance bestie has been wanting to watch The Queen's Gambit, but is just missing an all important Netflix login, you'll want to check out Netflix's e-gift cards. You can easily buy a Netflix gift card in varying amounts — $25 through $200 — and it's sent right in an email. Your recipient will be able to use the credit toward a Netflix streaming service, and since the card doesn't expire, they'll be able to save it for later if they wish.

5. Birchbox Subscription

You can send your BFF the top beauty and makeup picks with a Birchbox gift subscription. Plus, when you gift a subscription, they'll be able to get gifts throughout the year, making it the ultimate holiday gift. You can get a three-month subscription for $45, six months for $84, or 12 months for $156. Each box comes with five samples of best-selling products that'll up your friend's beauty game. Even if their first Birchbox doesn't arrive by Christmas, you can let them know that it's on the way.

6. Martha Stewart Wine Subscription

Raise a toast this holiday by gifting a year of booze with Martha Stewart's wine club. This is on the pricier side, but it's perfect for the (21 years or older) vino stan in your life. The shipments of wine include selections of Martha Stewart's favorite wines, as well as her suggestions for serving and pairing. You can opt between three shipments per year, for a cost of $12.50 per bottle, or four times per year, for $11.67 per bottle. Each shipment includes six wine bottles, and free shipping is included.

7. House Plant Box

If your partner has a green thumb, you'll want to check out House Plant Box. The subscription service sends premium house plants monthly so you can transform an apartment or house into a green oasis. To gift a box, all you'll need to do is choose which subscription you'd like to purchase, whether it's for one, three, six, or 12 months.

There are many different types of boxes you can choose, with prices starting at $14.99 per month if you choose a 12-month subscription. When you checkout, you'll be able to select "This is a gift" so you can add a message and have prices hidden on the packaging.

8. Fabletics Gift Card

A Fabletics gift card is a great gift for fitness lovers. The virtual gift cards give the recipient plenty of flexibility, since it can be used either for a Fabletics subscription or one time purchase. You can choose varying amounts for the gift card, including $50, $100, and $250.

9. Uber Eats Gift Card

Send an Uber Eats e-gift card either instantly or for a later scheduled date such as Dec. 25. You can choose from several virtual card designs and values of $25, $50, $100, or $200. Along with the gift card, you'll be able to add a custom message for a personalized touch.

With so many options to choose from, you'll certainly find something to satisfy everyone's wish list — and arrive on time — this holiday season.

