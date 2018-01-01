9 Hygge Things To Buy Under $20 That'll Make Your Home As Cozy As Can Be

Think cozy thoughts; that is what I am going to be repeating to myself over the next four months of winter. Don’t get me wrong, I actually love cold weather. I’m the type of person who dreams of cool temperatures and steaming cups of hot cocoa in the middle of July. But the best part of winter isn’t the below freezing forecasts; it's making your space even more homey with seasonal décor and trendy items with hygge things to buy for a Scandinavian touch.

Hygge stems from Scandinavian, Danish, and Swedish cultures, and the term can be defined as a mood of coziness and comfort with feelings of wellness and contentment. The idea is to bring peace into the home and live harmoniously through the dead of winter, rather than shunning nature and opting to hibernate through the cold. Through cozy decor, warm beverages, and decadent foods, each day is meant to inspire physical and mental wellness — something, I think, we could all get behind, amirite?

Hygge can inspire so many things about your lifestyle, including your decor, the way you dress, the foods you eat, and overall, how you approach life in and outside the home. But, especially during the winter season, we could all use an extra dose of cozy vibes, don't you think? Browsing through Pinterest and Instagram will lead you through an expensive wishlist of hygge-inspired decor, but if you're balling on a budge this winter, here are a few key hygge items to buy that'll cost you $20 or less.

1 A Woodsy Candle To Keep Nature In Your Home ZwoodZ ZwoodZ Tree Branch Candleholders Set, $19, Etsy What I personally love about hygge culture is the marrying of home and nature. It's not about hibernation; it's about bringing elements of the outdoors indoors for the winter season. These candleholders are exactly what I imagine when I think of a winter setting. The color scheme of white, brown, and birch are aesthetically calming, and the designer of these pretty babies actually uses untreated wood for their handiwork. Fair warning, though, you should always use a metal tea light when burning these candles, as it is real wood.

2 A Knitted Cozy For Your Favorite Coffee Mug Natalya1905 Natalya1905 Coffee Cozy, $17.50, Etsy Knits aren't just for blankets, scarves, and sweaters, my friends. This adorable mug cozy will serve two purposes in your hygge-inspired kitchen: It will keep your mug, and therefore your drink, warmer for longer, and it'll also prevent your fingers from burning. The best part about this oatmeal-colored knit is that the material is made with 100 percent vegan-friendly yarn, and wraps up with a wooden bean or coconut round button for the ultimate hygge accessory.

3 A Rustic-Looking Mug For Warm Sips Anthropologie Tritone Mug, $14, Anthropologie Have you ever heard of Fika? It's a Swedish term that literally means "to have coffee." This is a common thread throughout the different interpretations of hygge, where individuals will either go out with colleagues for a coffee break or sit down with loved ones to socialize over a warm drink. This rustic, chic mug from Anthropologie is the epitome of a hygge kitchen essential, so keep it close for break times and refills.

4 A French Press For A Rich Taste Every Time Utopia Kitchen Utopia Kitchen French Coffee Press, $12.99, Amazon If hygge had a taste, I'd imagine it would be something like a strong pot of coffee in the morning. Because the lifestyle admires the simple, sweet things in life, you'd be hard-pressed to find a hygge-inspired home that wasn't full of decadent baked goods and mugs full of coffee. Even if you're not much of a coffee person, having a French press on display will at least serve as appropriate decor.

5 A Hygge Guide To Help You Navigate Your New Lifestyle Amazon Making Winter: A Hygge-Inspired Guide to Surviving the Winter Months, $14.83 Amazon I know myself, and my idea of cozy is a room decorated with packed bookshelves, volumes stacked against the wall, and coffee table volumes to flip through during TV commercials. This culture also has a literature flair, and what better way to pay homage than by displaying a book all about how the Danish do hygge with step-by-step crafts and recipes.

6 Knee-High Socks To Keep You Warm Boutique Socks Modern Boho Women's Tall Alpine Boutique Socks, $9.95, Amazon Did you know hygge has its own fashion sense, too? Imagine your favorite winter basics, but make them bulkier and knit. Personally, I've always been a fan of high socks, and this to-the-knee pair from Modern Boho are calling my name. Add an oversized sweater and fleece-lined leggings, and you've got yourself a quintessential hygge outfit to keep you warm all winter long.

7 Moleskine Moleskin Classic Notebook, $19.95, Staples Hygge is more than a type of decor, or a means of feeling comfortable in your home. The culture behind hygge involves a general sense of ease in every aspect of your life. One way to sort out any negative emotions and remind yourself of even the tiniest details to be thankful for is through journaling. Find a comfortable spot on the couch, or in bed, curl up under a warm blanket, and jot down any thoughts you might be harboring, or a list of things you're feeling grateful for in that moment.

8 A Touch Of Greenery To Bring The Outside Indoors Crate & Barrel Long Needle Pine Wreath, $19.97, Crate & Barrel According to PureWow, hygge-inspired rooms almost always have a touch of greenery. Keep your nature details subtle with potted herbs, growing buds, or a minimalistic wreath, like this one from Crate & Barrel strung together with long, faux needles and decorative pinecones.