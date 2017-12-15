9 Holiday Mickey Ears Every Disney Lover Needs For Their Christmas 'Gram

Every Disney lover knows the importance of owning a pair or two of Mickey ears. A sparkly pair of ears is the perfect accessory to wear to the parks, and it's the cherry topping to any of your vacation photos. We've come a long way since the traditional ears, and now you can pretty much buy Mickey ears that are inspired by all of your favorite characters and even holidays. In fact, this holiday season, Disney has come out with some new holiday Mickey ears that every fan heading to the parks this Christmas season needs to add to their collection.

They are festive and magical, and you're sure to find a pair you absolutely love. As you enter the front gates to Disneyland, you can't look anywhere without spotting a pair of those beloved ears. So, you definitely need some for any holiday trip you're planning to The Happiest Place On Earth. They're available in the parks, but you can also find them online.

Mickey ears range from festive, to sparkly, to downright fabulous, and we love them all. Whether it's your first pair ever or you have far too many to count, you can't go wrong treating yourself to any of these nine holiday Mickey ears. Get them before you go to the parks, while you're there, or you can always ask for Santa Mickey to get them for you for Christmas. When you finally receive your pair of ears, don't forget to snap a picture of yourself in front of the castle, smiling ear to ear!

1 Minnie Mouse Sequined Holiday Ears Disney Minnie Mouse Sequined Holiday Ear Headband, $14.99, ShopDisney These are classic sequined Minnie ears that everyone needs, but with an iconic holiday twist. The red and green color scheme looks totally fab, and the sequins will sparkle in your photos. They'll add an extra pop of color to your holiday look.

2 Minnie Mouse Sequined Holiday Plaid Ears Disney Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband - Holiday Plaid, $14.99, ShopDisney If you're looking for something a little more subtle, these holiday plaid ears are meant for you to rock around the Christmas tree with. You still get a little shine with the sequined headband, but you have the traditional black ears. The holiday plaid is a festive take on Minnie's red bow, and we cannot get enough of it.

3 Mickey Mouse Santa Hat Disney Mickey Mouse Santa Hat, $24.99, ShopDisney These ears will have you prancing through the parks singing Christmas songs. The Santa Mickey hat is perfect for anyone in your squad to wear. And if you have a Disney-loving family, this is also the ultimate Santa hat to wear in your holiday Christmas photos.

4 Christmas Lights Ears Amazon Disney Park Light up Minnie Ears Christmas Party Headband, $29.38, Amazon The best part about these ears is that the Christmas lights actually light up. Your ears will look great in the daytime, but you can really turn it up at night. This option is seriously lit.

5 Minnie Mouse Ugly Christmas Sweater Ears Headband My Disney Shop Minnie Mouse Ugly Christmas Sweater Ears Headband, $24.99, My Disney Shop If you have a soft spot for a good ugly Christmas sweater, then Disney has you covered this year. These new ears are everything you need, from a sweater-like bow to two red pom poms as ears. It truly is something different, but you'll be sleighing it in these ears.

6 Sally Nightmare Before Christmas Ears Headband My Disney Shop Sally Nightmare Before Christmas Ears Headband, $24.99, My Disney Shop If Nightmare Before Christmas is your favorite holiday movie, you'll love these Sally ears. This headband is one of the character-inspired ears you can find all around the parks. They will look fab when you wear them on the Nightmare Before Christmas version of the Haunted Mansion, so get your camera ready.

7 Mickey Santa Hat Ears eBay 2017 Christmas Holiday Mickey Santa Hat Ears Headband, $24.99, eBay This adorable headband is kind of like a hat with a little hat on top. These ears have everything you could ever want in your very own holiday-inspired Mickey ears, including sequins and a tiny sparkly Santa hat with a tiny Minnie bow. That's a lot going on, but it all comes perfectly together.

8 Christmas Lights Light Up Mickey Mouse Ears Amazon Christmas Lights Light Up Mickey Mouse Ears Headband, $19.99, Amazon These Mickey ears are more subtle during the day, but then at night, they shine. The Christmas lights on the ears light up and dance. Just like the fireworks at night, you will also have a holiday light display right on your head. Prepare to take the ultimate Boomerang for the 'Gram.