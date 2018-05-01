It's that time of year, folks: college graduation season. That means lots of bittersweet tears, celebratory mimosas, and of course, gift-giving. It can be downright impossible to figure out a good graduation present for any person, but this year, you really want to nail the graduation gift to give your best friend. It can't be too expensive (student loans are about to become a real-life nightmare), but it shouldn't be a total waste of the few dollars you have to your name, either, because come on, it's your bestie, and she deserves, well, the best. Getting your best friend a gift on any occasion, let alone for college graduation, is an art, one that requires a bit more thought, effort, and yeah, a little bit of cash.

Of course, the gift always depends entirely on the friend you're getting it for. Is your friend a travel junkie? A soon-to-be big-shot Wall Street executive? On his or her way to the Peace Corps? All of this should factor into what you decide to get for them. You not only have to think about who they are as people, but what they're going to find useful in the next phase of their lives. Here are nine college graduation gifts to give to your bestie with a guarantee that they'll absolutely love it.

1 An Instagram Album To Celebrate Your College Memories Social Print Studio Hardcover Photobook, $25, Social Print Studio What better way to commemorate your time together than to compile your best friend's favorite Instagram photos into a bonafide photo album for him or her to take to her post-grad apartment? After all, coffee table books are always a good idea, and this gift is the perfect combination of nostalgia and practicality.

2 A Bath Caddy To Make The Most Of Their Post-Grad Self-Care Urban Outfitters Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy, $49, Urban Outfitters Bath caddies are a perfect gift for pretty much anyone, not just a college graduate — but since your friend is about to potentially have her own bathtub that isn't shared with at least half a dozen people for the first time, why not give them the accessories to enjoy it? You could consider adding bath salts or some lovely scented bubbles to the gift, as well — along with, perhaps, a link to a YouTube tutorial for how to actually clean a bathtub properly, because in post-grad life, you actually have to know how to do that stuff.

3 A Sound Machine Amazon Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Sound Machine, $49.95, Amazon If your friend is a sensitive sleeper who's about to move into a shoebox apartment in Queens, then one of the most thoughtful gifts you could give them is a white noise machine, to block out all of those screaming trucks and wailing people that are about to try and ruin her sleep every night. Now, your BFF can replace all that toxic noise with the soothing sounds of waves crashing or crickets chirping.

4 An Avocado Keychain Set To Express Your Love Fore Each Other (And Avocados) ShinyStuffCreations ShinyStuffCreations Avocado Friendship Keychain Set, $18.65, Etsy This avocado keychain set is like the modern-day version of those broken-heart charm bracelets you used to rock with your bestie back in middle school — except these little guys are a bit more subtle, and they clip onto your car-key lanyard like it's no big deal. I'm not going to lie, it took me way too long to realize the seed is in the shape of a heart, so now I'm officially obsessed with these.

5 A Set Of Indestructible Succulents Urban Outfitters 2" Live Assorted Hardy Plant - Set of 12, $48, Urban Outfitters A set of succulents is perfect for your BFF's college graduation gift because there's literally no effort involved on their part. When it comes to taking care of a succulent, all you have to do is spritz your little babies with water once a week, and they're good to go. Keeping a succulent alive will be the easiest challenge of your bestie's first year out of college, so why not gift them with an easy win, right off the bat?

6 Their Favorite Book — Revamped TrestleGlenTreasures TrestleGlenTreasures Folded Book Art, $85, Etsy If you're down to splurge for a slightly ~extra~ gift, this customizable folded book art is an amazing and thoughtful piece of decor to give to your bestie. You could put in their initials, their graduation year, or even a special word or memory that will bring a smile to their face even 20 or 30 years from now.

7 An Airline Gift Card If Your Friendship's About To Be Long-Distance Sam's Club Southwest Airlines Gift Card Multi-Pack, $142, Sam's Club If you're going to be living across the country from one another after graduation, then this set of airline gift cards is literally the most thoughtful gift you could give to your best friend. Personally, in my post-grad life, I now live 3,000 miles from my loved ones, and I regularly have to scour the internet for reasonable airline prices every time I want to go home. Given my experience, I can honestly say your friend will thank you again and again for a gift like this.

8 A Portable Phone Charger To Make Adulting A Bit Easier Anthropologie Solar Portable Charger, $34, Anthropologie This solar portable phone charger (yes, it gets its energy from the sun, but you can also plug it in for a faster charge) is not only innovative as hell, it's also the perfect gift for any friend moving to a big city after college, where it'll likely be obnoxiously difficult to find a place to charge up at a moment's notice. If you live in Los Angeles, New York, or pretty much any other urban area in the world (or any place where it's unlikely to find an open outlet at the closest Starbucks), then you feel me when I say a portable phone charger is a GD blessing to have on you at all times.