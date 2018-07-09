So many places to travel, so little time. One of the most difficult travel choices you'll have to make is deciding on where to go. There are so many beautiful destinations to choose from, and sometimes that can feel overwhelming. Should you visit a country in Europe or Africa? Should you hit the beach or spend a week in the mountains? The options are endless. If you need a bit of destination inspiration, then check out some of the coolest places in the world you never knew about to fuel your wanderlust.

You probably have a travel bucket list full of places you've dreamed of visiting your whole life. You've likely discovered these places through movies, songs, friends, screen savers, or Instagram. For every place you've discovered, there are others that you've never seen or even heard of before. Fortunately, this means you can never grow tired of finding new places to explore or add to your bucket list.

When you think you've seen it all, let me remind you that you've only scratched the surface of what this beautiful world has to offer. Tap into your adventurous spirit, and book a flight to one of these cool corners of the world to discover the unknown.

1 Huacachina Desert In Peru チパコプター ドローンちゃんねるchipacopter drone channel on YouTube Huachachina is probably unlike anything you've ever seen or experienced before. You'll find this "desert oasis" located in the middle of massive sand dunes in Peru. This phenomenon is best experienced by dune buggy or sand boarding, so be sure to sign up for a tour to make the most of your trip.

2 Las Coloradas In Mexico Dori & Mena on YouTube Seriously though, is this even real life? Las Coloradas is a millennial pink lake in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. According to Yucatan Today, microorganisms and high salt concentration have created the water's pretty pink hue. These magical lakes should be added to your bucket list ASAP.

3 Semuc Champey In Guatemala Bajo Cero Films on YouTube Semuc Champey is a series of limestone pools located in the jungles of Guatemala. You'll have the opportunity to swoon over the crystal clear water while being surrounded by lush green jungle. This is my idea of paradise.

4 Benagil Cave In Portugal Kinging- It on YouTube Benagil Cave is truly a hidden gem along Portugal's Algarve coast. This unusual sea cave formation will take your breath away. You can only access this beach by boat or kayak, but it's an absolute thrill.

5 Antelope Canyon In Arizona Amazing Places on Our Planet on YouTube Antelope Canyon is a place that feels otherworldly. This incredible slot canyon is located in Page, Arizona. You'll have the opportunity to witness a variety of red rock formations that will make your jaw drop. Bask in the hues of orange, pink, and red as you capture the perfect picture.

6 Sintra In Portugal Drone Travel on YouTube Sintra is the travel destination of your dreams. This Portuguese town boasts a number of castles and palaces against rolling hills. You could spend hours roaming these stunning sites. Let's just say, this town is absolutely enchanting.

7 Mostar In Bosnia And Herzegovina Tamás Marosi on YouTube Mostar is a gem located in Bosnia and Herzegovina. You'll have the opportunity to wander down cobblestone streets, marvel at stone buildings, and snap pictures on the famous Stari Most Bridge.

8 Burano In Italy The Path Less Traveled on YouTube Burano, Italy might be the most colorful place on this planet. This small fishing village is known for its beautiful lacemaking, and it will steal your heart. Every house is brightly painted, so you'll truly feel like you're in a fairy tale.